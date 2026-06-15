TMC MP Saugata Roy slammed 20 rebel MPs for merging with the 'unknown' NCPI to bypass the anti-defection law. He also called the ED/CBI probes against Abhishek Banerjee politically motivated, describing it as the 'BJP's style'.

TMC Rebels Join NCPI to Avoid Anti-Defection Law, Says Saugata Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Monday slammed the 20 rebel TMC MPs who have announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), alleging that the move has been undertaken to avoid the anti-defection law. The Anti-Defection Law, introduced by the 52nd Amendment in 1985 under the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution aims to stop political defections. It applies to both Parliament and State Assemblies.

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Talking to ANI, Roy highlighted the obscurity of the NCPI, noting its lack of formal recognition and minimal electoral footprint. "It is sad. TMC MPs have joined an unknown party. They have lost their honour; what can I say? NCPI is not even a recognised party. It is registered in Bengal but gave a candidate in Tripura. What difference does merging with it make? They merged like this to avoid the anti-defection law," he said.

His remarks come after rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday confirmed that 20 Lok Sabha MPs have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). She said the group met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament, claiming they constitute more than two-thirds of the party's strength.

Probe Against Abhishek Banerjee 'Politically Motivated'

Turning towards the ongoing investigations into party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was recently subjected to back-to-back questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Roy slammed the probes as politically motivated. "The CID and ED action was done on him back-to-back. They are not letting people work. They do not want the Opposition to be there. This is BJP's style."

This comes after a court in West Medinipur district issued an arrest warrant against Sumit Roy, personal assistant to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, said police sources.

Earlier this month, Banerjee was summoned and asked to appear before the central agency to join the ongoing investigation. The summons is part of the ED's probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of primary teachers, which has been under scrutiny for suspected financial misconduct and procedural violations. (ANI)