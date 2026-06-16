Following a major election debacle, the TMC's internal rebellion has intensified with physical confrontations. Veteran leader Kunal Ghosh was targeted in an 'egg attack' outside Mamata Banerjee's residence, highlighting a fierce internal party rift.

The internal rebellion threatening the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has spiralled into bizarre physical confrontations, presenting a formidable challenge to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Following a major debacle in the West Bengal assembly elections, a fierce internal rift has broken out as rebel factions openly fight across the State Assembly and Lok Sabha to claim the mantle of the "real TMC."

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The escalating political civil war has recently manifested in a series of "egg attacks" targeting prominent party loyalists. The latest flashpoint occurred directly outside Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, where veteran TMC leader and staunch Banerjee loyalist Kunal Ghosh was targeted. The incident took place under high-stakes circumstances while Ghosh was addressing a media briefing outside Banerjee's home, a location heavily fortified under Z-category security.

Ghosh Suspects CID Involvement

While the police made two arrests in the matter on Tuesday, Kunal Ghosh suspected the role of the Crime Investigation Department in the matter, while drawing parallels with the accused and the witnesses brought by CID during an earlier raid at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence. "Four days ago, when the CID raided Mamata Ji's house, our information suggests that the person who attacked me was actually one of the independent witnesses brought in for that raid. So did he come to do a recce? Who brought him? The CID brought him," Ghosh claimed.

"Yesterday, when I was leaving Mamata Didi's house, I was just holding a press meet. My eyes were on the camera when a man took advantage of the opportunity, came forward, and threw an egg. Throwing an egg is not the problem; the problem is that he is carrying out an attack right in front of Mamata Banerjee's house, which is under Z-category security. And we need to see who is carrying out this attack," he said.

Political Reactions to the Attack

The attack has laid bare the psychological warfare currently fracturing the TMC leadership, with various political actors viewing the event through drastically different lenses. Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta condemned the incident, describing the attack on Ghosh as a serious matter. "This is a serious matter, and he has lodged a complaint. I strongly condemn the incident. The individual, Kunal Ghosh, is not the main issue here. Even a leader like Mamata Banerjee enjoys Z-plus category security protection. Here, a sitting Trinamool Congress leader who attends party meetings is attacked while giving a soundbite to the media outside a residence. This is not merely a physical attack; it is a psychological one as well," Dutta said.

BJP MLA Blames Rival TMC Faction

BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh suspected the role of rebel TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay behind the egg attack on Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's residence, due to recent criticism by other party leaders belonging to the faction of the former West Bengal CM. "Just a day or so prior, there was talk about 'false hair' and beauty parlours--things like that were said. That anger drove the action; Sudip-da (Sudip Bandopadhyay) and his wife could be behind it. That is their own internal affair; they will handle their own house. What does that have to do with us? It has nothing to do with us," he said.

'Natural Course of Events': Minister Tapas Roy

West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy on Tuesday termed the development as a "natural course of events". Speaking to ANI, Roy refused to comment on the issue, stressing that such events were "bound to happen". He added that despite separate party affiliations, everyone should work towards development. "I have no comment on that matter. Look at the work itself; while party affiliations may differ, everyone must work together for the sake of development. People have joined the TMC. As for what is happening with Mamata and the Trinamool, this is exactly what was bound to happen. It is the natural course of events," he said.

Ghosh's Defiant Stance

Refusing to back down, Ghosh took to X to signal his defiance against the rebel factions, emphasising that he walked completely unaided to the Kalighat Police Station to demand immediate action. "I have no need for anyone's help or support outside of my well-wishers and fellow comrades. I stood alone, unarmed and unprotected, at the media's request. Eyes on the camera. In that moment, eggs were hurled - such a great hero!! Police as spectators. Even after that, I walked out through there. At night, I went alone to the station. Even when the uncivilised ones showed up, I paid them no heed. I'll figure out the rest. To those who called, who posted to condemn the incident--thank you, I took note of a few people's statements," the TMC leader said.

As the political fallout deepens, the symbol of the "street fighter" historically claimed by Mamata Banerjee is now being wielded by her own rebel lawmakers, turning Kolkata into a volatile theatre for party survival. (ANI)