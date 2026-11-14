TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before Kolkata Police for a fresh FIR questioning. Asserting he has nothing to hide, he refused to bow down to political pressure while criticizing recent demolition actions near his Kalighat residence.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Vows Not to Bow After Police Summons

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said he had "nothing to hide" after appearing before Kolkata Police in connection with a fresh FIR, adding that he has always responded to summons and will do so in future. Banerjee made the remarks after leaving Bhawanipore Police Station, where he appeared in connection with an FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31 over his alleged remarks against the police. He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on November 20.

Speaking to reporters, the TMC leader vowed that he would never bow down before anyone. "I have nothing to hide. In the past too, whenever they have summoned me, I have gone. If they summon me in the future, I will go. This shows their childishness. They think that if a police notice arrives or a bulldozer runs, I will get scared. I am not one of those who get scared. Use whatever power you have; put all your strength. Put me in jail, strangle me, but this head will not bow before anyone," Banerjee said.

The TMC MP also addressed the recent bulldozer action near his residence in Kalighat, alleging that the structure removed by the authorities had been built by the government and was being used by police personnel. "This has been going on for four to six months and will continue in the future as well. Regarding this bulldozer action that happened two days ago, there was nothing of mine in it anyway. That was built by the government. Policemen used to sit there. There was a camp, an outpost, and another outpost at the back. Three things were demolished. From here onward, the entire footpath is blocked. I would only request the BJP not to remove the people who are sitting here because it is a matter of their livelihood. If you want to run a bulldozer, run it over me. Do not run it over the poor," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police summoned Banerjee in connection with a fresh FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31. According to the police, a notice was served asking him to appear before the investigating officer on November 20. The FIR stems from a complaint over alleged remarks made by the TMC MP against the police. The latest notice is among several matters involving Banerjee in recent months.

In August, West Bengal Police registered an FIR against Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault on police personnel during the removal of an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street, in Kolkata. In June, Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore Primary Teachers Recruitment scam in West Bengal. At the time, he said he had appeared before the agency several times and would continue to do so whenever summoned.

The latest police notice comes amid a political row over the demolition of a makeshift structure outside Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on November 12. The action was carried out by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials, who said the structure, made of bamboo and located on the footpath, was causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Two days before the demolition, Banerjee had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging intimidation and attempts to interfere with the TMC symbol dispute case. He had also raised concerns over alleged surveillance and security around his residence-cum-office. The demolition followed late-night clashes between BJP and TMC workers outside Banerjee's residence on the occasion of his 39th birthday. A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive. Reacting to the action earlier, Banerjee had said that bulldozers would not silence him or weaken his resolve.