Union Minister Giriraj Singh backs PM Modi's claims that the TMC has "looted" West Bengal for 15 years. He warned TMC workers against intimidation, while the PM accused the state government of insulting women and blocking central schemes.

Giriraj Singh Accuses TMC of Looting Bengal, Warns 'Goons'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Thursday, claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has "looted" West Bengal for the past 15 years. Speaking to reporters here, Singh said that the Prime Minister's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is focused on development and accountability, accusing the TMC of failing to address key issues such as poverty and unemployment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Targeting TMC workers, the Union Minister alleged attempts to intimidate voters and warned that those involved in "thuggery" would be held accountable. He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government. "In 15 years, TMC has looted Bengal, which is why they don't talk about poverty or unemployment. What the country's Prime Minister has said is right: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and an accounting for those who have looted... I also want to tell those goons who are TMC goons, trying to intimidate voters. Don't remain under any misapprehension, the government is going to be formed by the BJP, and whoever engages in thuggery will be held accountable", he said.

'Mamata Trying to Turn Bengal into Bangladesh'

In a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Singh claimed that she was attempting to "turn Bengal into Bangladesh" and criticised her stance on SIR. "Mamata Banerjee wanted to turn Bengal into Bangladesh, that's why she's screaming about SIR every day. Mamata Banerjee won't even be able to save her own seat now, let alone save the government", he further said.

PM Modi Slams TMC for Insulting Women, Tribals

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of allegedly insulting women from backward classes, citing the mismanagement in President Droupadi Murmu's event, the recent Malda "hostage" incident and the RG Kar medical college rape case, stating that this election is for "dignity and honour of our daughters and women. "Addressing a rally here ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, PM Modi asserted that "for the daughters of our SC/ST/OBC society, life has become difficult" under the TMC rule.

Referring to the lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu during a tribal conference in West Bengal, PM Modi condemned the TMC government for their "arrogance" and called it an insult to the tribals, women and the Constitution of the country.

TMC Hatred Blocking Central Schemes: PM Modi

PM Modi further alleged that the tribal communities in West Bengal are unable to fully avail themselves of the benefits of the PM Janman Scheme due to the TMC government's "hatred". "The Trinamool's hatred is also being suffered by our tribal society. The BJP government is running the PM Janman scheme for backward tribal communities. Work is being done under it across the country. However, tribal families in Bengal are not able to fully benefit from it. Because it has PM written in this scheme," the PM alleged.

'Double Work' with BJP CM and PM: Modi

The PM, thereby, called for public support for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls so that the "PM and CM together can do double work for your benefit." "Your blessings in elections have made BJP's PM, but now in this election, you have to make BJP's CM in Bengal. Make BJP's CM here on May 4 so that the PM and CM together can do double work for your benefit," he stated.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)