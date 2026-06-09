Amid internal rebellion fears, TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad held a press conference, with Banerjee reaffirming loyalty and Azad launching a scathing attack on dissenting leaders, calling them 'traitors' and daring them to resign.

Amid concern related to internal rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday trained a guns against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dissenting voices within the party, alleging the ruling party has all the central agencies but the TMC has 'Maa, Maati, Maanush' and people of Bengal. Banerjee and Kirti Azad addressed a press conference in national capital. While Banerjee reaffirmed his loyalty to the party's ideology, Azad launched a series of attacks on dissenting leaders, questioning their post-election criticism and political conduct.

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Addressing the media persons on the issue of rebellion in the party, Kalyan Banerjee said, "You (BJP) have the CM, ED, CBI and other powers, but I have 'Maa, Maati, Maanush', my party, my party workers, and people of West Bengal."

Kirti Azad slams dissenting leaders

Meanwhile, Kirti Azad launched a strong attack on dissenting leaders, saying, "Our 29 leaders won in the name of 'Maa, Maati and Maanush' and became MPs. I want to know from these traitors - why did you speak about your difficulties after the election, why not before it? Sukhendu Sekhar Roy at least had the political ethics to resign. If you also have political ethics, then you all resign too and contest on a BJP ticket." He added that those who have issues with Mamata Banerjee are "traitors" and questioned why they did not resign before the elections. He also said that they have not yet disclosed the numbers and that the letter submitted to the Speaker has still not been made public. Kirti further remarked that if someone wants to go to the BJP, they are free to do so. He alleged that "Udhar ke sindoor ko BJP ne apne maang mein laga liya." He claimed that TMC did not lose the election but was deliberately defeated. He asserted that in 2029, the BJP will be finished in Bengal and also in the Centre. He added that while joining the BJP is fine, one should not use the name of the TMC. "They are all traitor who has problems with mamta why not resign before election. Still they did not reveal no and letter still not come in public submitted to Speaker. Some same , you want to go to BJP go to BJP. Udhar ke sendur ko BJP ne apne mang me laga liya, We did not loose election but deliberately defeated TMC. In 2029 BJP will finish in Bengal and finished in Centre. You want to go to BJP is fine but do not name TMC," Kirti added.

Dismisses 'fake' list of MPs

Earlier today, Kirti Azad had dismissed a viral social media post claiming that a "separate group" of 20 TMC Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), calling it a "fake and fabricated" list floated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to X, Kirti Azad claimed that the attempt to create a rift within the party has failed and asserted that several MPs mentioned in the list have already denied signing any such documents.

BJP alleges rift in TMC

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that a significant number of TMC leaders are seeking to distance themselves from the party's top leadership, amid reports of internal friction within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla alleged that nearly 60 TMC MLAs are now claiming to be the "real TMC" and are disgruntled with the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. "60 TMC MLAs are claiming themselves to be the real TMC and are distancing themselves from Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. And now, even MPs have decided that they cannot continue with the TMC led by Abhishek Banerjee," Poonawalla said.

Expelled TMC leader claims majority

Further, expelled TMC leader and Deputy LoP in West Bengal Assembly, Sandipan Saha asserted that they has achieved two-third majority with 58 MLAs. "We have achieved 2/3 majority with 58 MLAs' signatures and this number is increasing. This is the legislative party which will be the principal Opposition in the Assembly." (ANI)