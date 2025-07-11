TMC leader Rajjak Khan was shot dead by unidentified assailants in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, while returning home. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Khan was declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC ) leader was shot dead by unidentified people in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rajjak Khan, a resident of Chak Maricha village of Chaltaberia Gram Panchayat in South 24 Parganas district.

Khan was allegedly shot by a few persons near Siristala under Uttar Kashipore PS while returning home, police said.

"Around 9.45 pm yesterday, one Rajjak Khan of Chak Maricha village, Chaltaberia Gram Panchayat, was attacked by a few persons near Siristala under Uttar Kashipore PS while returning home. He was shifted to a hospital and was declared dead there. Investigation has been initiated," Kolkata police added.

CBI names TMC MLA and councillors in BJP leader's murder case

On July 3, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Pal and two city councillors among 18 accused in its supplementary chargesheet in a case related to the death of BJP leader Avijit Sarkar, a resident of Sitala Tala Lane, Kolkata, who was killed in post-poll violence.

According to a statement from the agency, the supplementary chargesheet was filed on June 30 before the Learnt Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of the Sealdah court.

Case transferred to CBI following Calcutta High Court order

The agency had registered the case on August 25, 2021, after taking over the FIR dated May 2, 2021, in compliance with the order of the Calcutta High Court. The case pertains to post-poll violence (PPV) involving the murder of Avijit Sarkar.

During the course of the investigation, the state police (Homicide Squad, Detective Department, Kolkata) filed a chargesheet on August 6, 2021 against 15 accused persons.

Subsequently, after taking over the investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on September 30, 2021 against 20 accused persons, including the 15 previously chargesheeted by the State Police.

Further investigation was kept open under sections of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).