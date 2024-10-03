Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI arrests suspected TMC youth leader in graft case against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

    The CBI arrested Ashish Pandey, a suspected Trinamool Congress youth leader, on Thursday in connection with a corruption case involving former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, according to officials. 

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 7:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 8:11 PM IST

    The CBI arrested Ashish Pandey, a suspected Trinamool Congress youth leader, on Thursday in connection with a corruption case involving former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, according to officials. Pandey, reportedly close to Ghosh, was already under investigation by the agency and had been questioned by the CBI on September 30.

    On Tuesday, the CBI interrogated both Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, a suspended police officer, at the Presidency Correctional Home, where both are currently detained. Ghosh and Mondal were questioned separately and then jointly, as the CBI sought to clarify their roles in the investigation surrounding the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

    A CBI official stated, “The two were questioned regarding the murder case of the woman medic. We have recorded their versions. The interrogation continued until late Tuesday evening.” The court had previously extended Ghosh and Mondal’s judicial custody until October 4, allowing the CBI to conduct its inquiries in jail.

    In a hearing on Monday, a Kolkata court authorized the CBI to interrogate the detained individuals and requested an extension of their judicial custody. The CBI has previously expressed the need for additional custody, arguing that it would be crucial for their ongoing investigation.

    The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, prompting an immediate investigation. The CBI has charged Mondal with evidence tampering and delaying the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) related to the case. Ghosh, who was arrested on September 2 for alleged financial misconduct, now faces similar charges of evidence tampering linked to the murder investigation.

    Following directions from the Calcutta High Court, the CBI registered an FIR against Ghosh and three private entities based in Kolkata: Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Eshan Cafe of 4/1 Belgachia, and Khama Louha. The agency conducted searches at the premises of all entities named in the FIR.

    The FIR charges Ghosh and the private entities with criminal conspiracy under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, cheating under Section 420, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

