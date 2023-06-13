Amit Shah announces three major disaster management schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore; check details

Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (June 13) chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Vigyan Bhawan and announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said, "A total of Rs 5,000 crore project to expand and modernize fire services in states, Rs 2,500 crore project for the seven most populous metros - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune - to reduce the risk of urban flooding, and Rs 825 crore National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme in 17 states and union territories for landslide mitigation."

After the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that in the last nine years, the central government has achieved a lot in this area.

"In the last nine years, the Central Govt and States have achieved a lot in this area. Nobody can deny it. But we can't stay content because disasters have changed their form and their frequency and intensity have increased. We will have to do more extensive planning," Shah said.

"The States where nuclear power stations are being set up has been given a strict protocol to be followed in the case of any emergency situation," he added.

Meanwhile, IMD has said that Cyclone Biparjoy has an extensive damaging potential, and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most.

