AAP's Sanjay Singh slammed the BJP for 'breaking parties' using central agencies amid a massive rebellion in the TMC. 58 of 80 TMC MLAs in West Bengal have split from the party, naming Ritabrata Banerjee as the new Leader of Opposition.

Amid the rebellion in Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engineering splits in the rival parties through the use of investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Speaking to the reporters after 58 TMC MLAs rebelled against the party's leadership and staked claim over the TMC Legislature Party, Sanjay Singh said, "The way BJP operates involves breaking parties apart, intimidating with ED, CBI, and investigative agencies, which has become a game in the country. They broke Shiv Sena, broke NCP, broke Congress in Arunachal and Uttarakhand, broke Congress in Goa, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. They broke our AAP party, too."

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"By breaking all parties, they want to rule the country. The solution lies with the people. The people should give them a fitting reply right then and there. That's the only solution," he added.

TMC Implodes as 58 MLAs Rebel

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has imploded into absolute structural chaos. Just days after a crushing defeat in the April 2026 assembly elections that ended its 15-year rule, a spectacular internal mutiny has fractured the legislature party, completely isolating Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and stripping the high command of its legislative authority.

In a high-voltage afternoon development on Wednesday, 58 out of the TMC's 80 newly elected MLAs marched to the chamber of Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose to formally stake claim over the TMC Legislature Party. Led by recently expelled MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, the breakaway faction claimed to have crossed the critical two-thirds threshold required to bypass anti-defection proceedings, successfully naming Ritabrata Banerjee as the official Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

High Command Retaliates with 'Scorched-Earth' Order

As the coup unfolded, a panicked TMC High Command retaliated with a scorched-earth administrative order on X, dissolving every single party committee and frontal organisation across West Bengal with immediate effect under the guise of an "introspection and performance review."

Rebels Target Abhishek, Revere Mamata

Speaking to reporters, Ritabrata Banerjee launched a direct assault on the party's national general secretary. "Abhishek Banerjee will have absolutely no role in it. Neither our legislative party nor the party organisation has any connection whatsoever with him. The people of Bengal have absolutely no connection with him."

However, rebels insist Mamata remains their leader. The 58-member group formally requested her to step into a ceremonial role. "We want Mamata Banerjee to be our chief advisor, to give us advice that will help us in strengthening our position as the opposition," Ritabrata added.

Rebel MLAs Reyat Hossain Sarkar and Gulam Rabbani carefully backed this narrative to avoid public backlash, asserting they won using "Didi's photo" and still consider her their ultimate leader, but concurred that Ritabrata was the democratic choice to lead them on the assembly floor.

The letter submitted to Speaker Rathindranath Bose formally requests a complete overhaul of the opposition benches, entirely replacing loyalist leadership. (ANI)