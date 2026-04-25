TMC's Abhishek Banerjee claimed the party 'hit a century' in phase one of the Bengal polls, accusing a panicked BJP of pushing a false victory narrative. He contrasted this with his own record of accurate political predictions.

TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is panicking and is only trying to run the narrative through the national media that it is leading in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, predicting that the "TMC has hit a century" in the first phase of polling.

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"I am not a political astrologer. Whenever I have made predictions on political results, it has clicked. In the first phase, we have hit a century. There is panic in the BJP camp. They are calling journalists and asking them to run the narrative that the BJP has done well in the first phase and is cruising ahead," he said.

Amit Shah Confident of BJP Victory

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Amit Shah took a swipe at CM Mamata Banerjee, saying her nephew and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee would not be in power after the declaration of results.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said, "Bengal's CM is spreading rumours that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, the outsiders will rule. I want to tell Didi, the next Chief Minister of Bengal will be someone who was born in Bengal, educated in the Bengali medium and will be able to speak Bengali. The only thing is that your nephew will not be there; CM will be a BJP worker."

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase 1

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)