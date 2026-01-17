In Malda, PM Modi accused the TMC of looting funds and failing to implement welfare schemes, calling for the removal of illegal immigrants. He also launched a Vande Bharat train and expressed confidence in winning the West Bengal polls.

PM Modi Attacks TMC in Malda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave the clarion call for the West Bengal elections, attacking the Trinamool Congress and accusing the state government of failing to implement the Centre's welfare schemes. Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Malda, PM Modi called the TMC "insensitive and ruthless" and alleged that they "loot" the funds sent by the Centre. Citing developed countries as an example, he also called for removing illegal immigrants from the state. Removing illegal immigrants was the BJP's poll plank in Bihar, and the party has been raising concerns in West Bengal as well, ahead of the assembly polls.

The Prime Minister said, "I want every poor household in Bengal to have its own permanent home. Those who are entitled should receive a free ration. I want the full benefits of the welfare schemes started by the Central Government for the poor to reach you. But this is not happening. The TMC government here is extremely insensitive and ruthless. The money that the Central Government sends for the poor is being looted by TMC leaders."

"A very big challenge in front of Bengal is that of infiltration. You see, there are developed and prosperous countries in the world, which have no shortage of money, and they are removing infiltrators from their places. It is also very necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," PM Modi added. While the Prime Minister did not name any country, the United States, under Donald Trump, is actively working to remove illegal immigrants from the country. Washington, DC, recently announced a pause in the issuance of immigrant visas to nationals of 75 countries, including Pakistan, citing concerns about potential misuse of public welfare benefits.

PM Launches Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

In Malda, PM Modi launched the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, aimed at transforming long-distance travel in India. The Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, thanked PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

BJP Confident of Bengal Victory

Further, PM Modi cited the BJP's victories in Odisha, Tripura, Assam and Bihar to claim that Eastern India is choosing them over parties that practise "divisive politics."

"Now it's Bengal's turn for good governance. That's why, after the victory in the Bihar elections, I said that with the blessings of Maa Ganga, the river of development will now flow in Bengal as well, and the BJP will make this happen," he added. PM Modi also hailed the BJP and Mahayuti's victory in the Maharashtra civic body polls, stating that the party is winning in places once considered impossible to gain support. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections saw the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance emerge as the single largest bloc, beating the Thackeray brothers. According to official figures, the BJP won 89 seats, while its alliance partner, the Shinde Sena, secured 29 seats. Mahayuti also swept Thane, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad among the total 29 civic bodies that underwent polling.

Further, PM Modi said that the BJP's victory in tough areas will also translate into the party securing West Bengal in the Assembly elections later this year. "This demonstrates the immense trust that the country's voters, the Gen-Z, have in the BJP's development model. Even in areas where lies and rumours were spread about the BJP for years, voters are now giving us their blessings. Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am confident that this time the people of Bengal will also ensure a resounding victory for the BJP," he added.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back, Urges Judiciary to Protect Democracy

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, in a veiled attack on the BJP, urged the judiciary to protect the Constitution and democracy from a "disaster".

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the new building of the Circuit Bench, Jalpaiguri of the High Court at Calcutta, the Chief Minister said, "Nowadays, few things are important: the Constitution, citizens of this country, the judiciary, and the media. My humble regards to all of you, please take care of our new generation. The junior lawyers are struggling. They are not getting proper benefits. We want to see that they get proper benefits. My request to Chief Justice and all the judges is that please see, our Constitution must be protected from disaster, our democracy must be protected from disaster and our safety, security, history, geography and boundary - all should be protected."

"The judiciary is the custodian of our Constitution. It is our request on behalf of all the people of this country that there should not be any casteism or religionism. Let us work together, let us speak for unity, let us think for unity, let us work for unity," she added.

Alleging the Centre of stopping funds to West Bengal, she said that despite that, the state is running 88 fast-track courts. "My Law Minister, please don't mind, though the Government of India stopped this fund, we are continuing 88 fast track courts. Out of that, 52 are for women and seven POCSO courts," Banerjee said.

Political Slugfest Intensifies

Amid PM Modi's visit to the state, BJP MP Khagen Murmu invoked the 'jungle raj' jibe for the TMC and said, "The way everyone is being attacked and the hooliganism is because of the jungle raj by Mamata Banerjee. To eradicate this, TMC must be removed from power in the state. PM Modi requested in the vast public meeting to remove the TMC from Bengal and choose the BJP government to rebuild Sonar Bangla. Everyone supported this and has decided to sweep off the TMC government in 2026."

TMC Questions BJP on Women's Safety

Hitting back, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the Prime Minsiter and the BJP over women's safety, alleging a higher number of cases of crime against women under the BJP. Ghosh said, "One after the incidents in Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi. Narendra Modi ji is talking about women's safety. Your own MP Brijbhushan, disrespected women wrestlers. When they were sitting on the streets of Delhi for justice, you harassed them through the police. But you didn't terminate Brijbhushan. You sat with him in the Lok Sabha. It doesn't suit you to say what is happening against women because wherever there is a BJP government, a high number of atrocities against women are taking place."

PM Modi in Assam, Slams Congress for Neglecting Region

Later in the day, the Prime Minister attended the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', the traditional Bodo Cultural Programme, in Assam's Guwahati, where he attacked Congress for "neglecting" the eastern region of India.

He said, "The Congress long neglected Assam and the broader eastern region, prioritising political gain over local development. They deliberately created trouble for the state. Our double-engine government is reversing those failures. We established the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council and approved a development package worth Rs 1500 crore for the Bodo areas. Medical colleges and hospitals have been inaugurated in Kokrajhar. A separate welfare department and a Bodo Land Administrative Staff College were established to strengthen policy and administration for the Bodo community's welfare... BJP has reduced the distance between Assam and Delhi and is also increasing accessibility to remote areas through infrastructure."

Attacking Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, PM Modi accused Congress of opposing the installation of a semiconductor unit in Assam. He said, "When we (BJP) honour Assam's art, culture, and identity, some political people resist. The Congress party has opposed recognition and initiatives for Assam, including the award of the Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika. One of the Karnataka Ministers, also the son of the Congress National President, opposed the installation of a semiconductor unit in the state, and Congress also mocks Assam's cultural symbols when I wear them. For decades, Congress pursued political gain and pushed Assam into the fire of violence by fostering instability and sidelining dialogue. When the need was to serve the people of Assam, they favoured infiltrators who became a voter base while displacing the state's own people."

Priyanka Kharge, last year, had raised questions of semiconductor companies investing in Gujarat and Assam, instead of Karnataka. He alleged pressure on the companies.

Hails Bodo Peace Accord

Further, Prime Minister Modi hailed the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, stating that youths have left violence and entered the mainstream. He said that 'melodies of music echo in a place where bullets once resounded.'

"The 2020 Bodo Peace Accord put an end to the decades-long conflict. After this accord, trust returned, and thousands of youths left the path of violence and embraced the mainstream," the Prime Minister said. The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) peace agreement was signed on January 27, 2020, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Last year, Shah had promised to fulfil all the conditions in the agreement in two years. (ANI)