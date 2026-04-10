Union Minister Smriti Irani strongly criticised the TMC, alleging its goons harassed Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape victim and BJP's Panihati candidate. Irani called her a symbol of resilience and questioned TMC's commitment to justice.

Irani Slams TMC Over Harassment Allegations

Union Minister Smriti Irani strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress, alleging harassment of Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape victim, as she filed her nomination for the Panihati Assembly constituency. Speaking to ANI, Irani called Ratna a symbol of women's resilience and accused TMC goons of insulting and threatening her, saying, "If TMC really wanted justice, why wasn't her daughter given justice? Why is this mother insulted even today when she is exercising her democratic right? The protectors of TMC's goons will have to answer for this."

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"She lost her daughter in a heinous crime. It is a matter of shame that TMC's goons not only harass her but also insult her," she added.

High-Profile Contest in Panihati

The Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas has emerged as one of the most closely watched seats this election, pitting BJP's Ratna Debnath against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh, son of the five-term sitting MLA.

BJP's Candidate on a Mission for Justice

Ratna Debnath, contesting to continue her late daughter's dream and fight for women's safety, said, "I chose to fight in this election for my daughter and for women whose security is under threat under the TMC government. Mamata Banerjee and her corrupt party leaders are responsible for my daughter's death. People welcome me when I reach out for votes and assure me of their support. I lost my daughter, but I want to serve the people and help them. I may not be a doctor like her, but as a representative, I want to continue her mission."

TMC Candidate Confident of Win

Tirthankar Ghosh, a first-term councillor in Panihati Municipality, expressed confidence about retaining the seat. He told ANI, "People know in which manner and which concept they are giving votes. My focus is on development to continue the work of my father. While I will not comment on Kaki Ma [BJP candidate], I must highlight the policies of the BJP."

The Panihati constituency, part of the Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, comprises wards 1-14, 16, 17, and 22 of Panihati Municipality. Both TMC and BJP have been actively campaigning across the constituency, including rallies and wall writings.

Broader Implications for West Bengal Politics

Locals have noted the heightened tension due to the personal and political stakes of this election. Smriti Irani's intervention has added a sharp political edge to the contest. She described Ratna Debnath as "a symbol of the way women have been exploited in West Bengal, the way they have been subjected to atrocities and injustice," emphasising that this election is an opportunity to "uproot the roots of this oppressive TMC government."

With this backdrop, Panihati has become a high-profile battleground, where issues of women's safety, accountability, and governance intersect with traditional political loyalties. The outcome of the contest is being closely watched across West Bengal, as it could signal broader trends ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)