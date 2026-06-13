A major crisis is brewing in the Trinamool Congress. A letter signed by 19 rebel MPs has a mysterious blank space at number 13, sparking intense speculation. Is a big leader about to join the rebels? Can they claim the party symbol? This is a huge headache for Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee TMC Conflict: A new political suspense thriller is unfolding in West Bengal. A rebellion is brewing inside the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and a letter signed by 19 MPs is at the centre of it all. But one small detail in this letter has grabbed everyone's attention, and no one has the answer yet. Sources say the rebel MPs' list is numbered from 1 to 20, but the slot for number 13 has no signature. This empty space has become the biggest talking point in political circles. Let's find out what's cooking behind the scenes...

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What is the whole issue?

Some TMC MPs are reportedly unhappy with the party's leadership. These MPs have sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, asking to be recognised as a separate group and to stake a claim on the party's election symbol. Two MPs have even publicly admitted to signing this letter. However, the Speaker's office has not yet officially confirmed receiving it.

Why has 'Number 13' created so much suspense?

According to information, the letter sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker has serial numbers from 1 to 20. Nineteen MPs have already signed it. But the surprising part is that the space next to serial number 13 is completely blank! Now, the buzz in political corridors is that this empty spot has been reserved for a very senior, multi-term MP. The thinking is that this big leader will add their name to the list at the right moment. This single empty slot has seriously increased the tension for Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

What do the rebel TMC MPs want?

The rebel faction claims that they represent the real TMC in the Lok Sabha. They are demanding recognition as a separate parliamentary group. The decision now rests with the Speaker. As per the rules, a final decision will only be taken after verifying the documents and speaking with the MPs.

Why is Abhishek Banerjee being targeted?

The main reason for this whole rebellion is believed to be the party's recent electoral defeat. Many old and senior leaders allege that their opinions and suggestions were completely ignored within the organisation. The MPs' anger is directly aimed at Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Things have escalated so much that senior MP Kalyan Banerjee has clearly said that Mamata Didi will now have to choose between him and Abhishek.

What could happen next in West Bengal?

1. Takeover of party and symbol

If these 19 MPs get recognition from the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Election Commission (similar to what happened with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra), they could become the 'real TMC' and take over the symbol without having to resign.

2. Merger with NDA

According to the law, a two-thirds majority of MPs is needed to avoid the anti-defection law. For the TMC, with 28 MPs, this number is at least 19. If this group wants, it can directly support the NDA or even merge with the BJP. The rebel leaders have also met with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi.

3. Mahua Moitra's sharp attack

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has made it clear on social media that these "law-breakers" don't know the rules. She said that all 19 of them should resign and contest the elections again on a BJP ticket.