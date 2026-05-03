Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya alleges that the TMC is behind 95% of political murders in the state due to internal fights over money. He claims families demand a CBI probe and says the TMC has conceded defeat in the assembly polls.

TMC Infighting Behind Political Murders, Says BJP

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that Trinamool Congress is behind most political murders in the state adding that ruling party faces infighting over money. "Trinamool Congress workers won't be secured. There is so much internal fighting within TMC over money. Of all the political murders that have occurred in West Bengal in the last three years, 95% are Trinamool Congress workers," he said.

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He further stated that families of victims were demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging lack of confidence in the state police and the Criminal Investigation Department West Bengal (CID). "They have no faith in the police or the CID. All the internal fighting within the Trinamool Congress is for money," he added.

Bhattacharya also expressed confidence that the situation would be addressed after a change in government in the state. "Let the new government come; they will handle the situation," he said.

BJP Claims TMC Has 'Accepted Defeat'

Earlier, Bhattacharya slammed the TMC over their decision to move to the Supreme Court to allow state government employees during the counting process, claiming that the ruling party has conceded its defeat.

The BJP leader noted that several people who had not exercised their franchise earlier voted fearlessly in the West Bengal assembly polls 2026. He alleged that the TMC members want to go to the counting centres, despite having "accepted the defeat". "The TMC government is gone. Many people in West Bengal have never voted. They were not allowed to vote. In such an atmosphere, now that people have become fearless, they have voted. TMC has accepted the defeat, but still, because their workers go to the counting centres, they are giving such statements," Bhattacharya told ANI.

Repolling Ordered in Falta

Meanwhile, due to "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" during the second phase of polling on April 29, the ECI on Saturday announced repolling across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency on May 21, with counting of votes scheduled on May 24. (ANI)