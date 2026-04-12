At a Siliguri rally, PM Modi slammed the TMC government, alleging it prioritised Rs 6,000 crore for Madrasas over North Bengal's development. He accused the party of vote bank appeasement and predicted a BJP victory in the upcoming polls.

TMC Accused of Vote Bank Politics, Neglecting North Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging that it had earmarked around Rs 6,000 crore for Madrasas while neglecting sufficient funding for the development of North Bengal. He further claimed that the TMC was "busy appeasing its vote bank" and neglected the needs of the region during crisis situations. West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.

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Addressing a public rally in Siliguri, PM Modi said, "The budget of the ruthless TMC government is also an example of discrimination against North Bengal. This ruthless government allocated a budget of approximately Rs 6,000 crore for madrasas. But the Bengal government does not allocate enough budget for the development of such a vast part of North Bengal. The TMC is busy day and night appeasing its own special vote bank. When heavy rains wreaked havoc in many districts of North Bengal, there was chaos everywhere. At that time, the ruthless TMC government was celebrating in Kolkata. TMC is an anti-North Bengal party."

'Extraordinary' Roadshow in Siliguri

Prime Minister Modi recalled a massive roadshow in Siliguri, saying that public enthusiasm far exceeded expectations and reflected the affection of people in the region. "Yesterday evening here in Siliguri, when I was leaving Bagdogra, some colleagues told me that they wanted to hold a small 500-700 metre roadshow. I said, brother, if you do a roadshow today and a public meeting tomorrow, where will the people come from? But instead of 500-700 metres, a 15-kilometre-long roadshow took place. What a remarkable thing your people have done. I was seeing that small children and young ones were showing such affection. I can never forget the love of the people of the country. It was an extraordinary sight," he said.

'Bengal is Determined for Change'

He asserted that West Bengal is "determined for change," claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be voted out in the upcoming assembly elections. "Yesterday I visited different parts of Bengal. What I saw there was the enthusiasm, energy, and excitement among the youth, mothers, sisters, and elderly people, as well as villagers, which was remarkable. People had come after facing great difficulties and had walked for miles. Bengal is now determined for change. This time, it is certain that the TMC will go," PM Modi said.

"TMC people, listen carefully. After May 4th, the BJP government will be formed, and they will have to give an account of every moment of the past fifteen years. They will have to give an account of every penny," he said.

He launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that the massive turnout at his Siliguri rally reflected growing public anger against the ruling party in West Bengal. "I will live for you. I will keep struggling for you. Friends, and this sight today also gives me full confidence that it is going to shake the sleep of TMC. This rally in Siliguri has decided the farewell of TMC's so-called jungle raj. Across Bengal, only one slogan is echoing, only one slogan is being heard. The cruel TMC government has completed 15 years. In these 15 years, you have seen destruction. I can see many young people here... Friends, today I will one by one, place before you the entire list of TMC's sins and its dark deeds," he said.

BJP's Vision for Siliguri Corridor

"... For the BJP, the Siliguri Corridor is a corridor of nation, security, and prosperity. This project will greatly boost connectivity, trade, and tourism in Bengal and Sikkim... TMC obstructs every project of the central government," PM Modi further said. (ANI)