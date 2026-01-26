TMC's Bedabrata Dutta accused the BJP of a ploy to eliminate 1.36 crore valid voters from West Bengal's electoral rolls. He alleged this is an unfair practice to defeat the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections.

TMC Accuses BJP of 'Ploy' to Eliminate Voters

TMC Spokesperson Bedabrata Dutta on Sunday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to eliminate at least 1 crore 36 lakhs valid voters in West Bengal as a ploy to defeat Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Dutta alleged, "With the help and active participation of Bhartiya Janata Party, the ruling party at the centre, they are trying to eliminate at least 1 crore 36 lakhs names of the valid voters from the voters list of Bengal."

"Our leader, Mamata Banerjee, and our All India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, have said from the very beginning that this is a ploy to defeat Trinamool Congress in Bengal.", he further alleged, adding that the BJP resorted to "unfair practices" with Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Taking aim at the Election Commission of India and central government for the ongoing "logical discrepancy" controversy in Bengal, he claimed, "For that purpose, they have now discovered a new language: logical discrepancy... These are all new terms which we are being made familiar with. The Bharatiya Janata Party are using all central agencies to disturb our government here."

"But it is of no use, as this is not Bihar, this is not Uttar Pradesh. Our leader, Mamata Banerjee, has identified their tactics from the very beginning. There is no way they can achieve their target and be sure of it. Their ploy will not be successful in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee reigns supreme here." he added, expressing confidence that the alleged ploy by the BJP would not result in an electoral win in West Bengal.

ECI Directs Action on Voter List Discrepancies

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Chief Secretary, and police officials to implement the Supreme Court's order to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

The ECI directed the West Bengal CEO that the names of the persons, logical discrepancies category and also under the category of 'unmapped', to be displayed at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka, and Block Office of every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas by January 24 as said by the apex court.

The ECI added that "the persons, figuring in these two categories, are permitted to submit their documents and objections through their authorised representative, who can even be a Booth Level Agent (BLA). There shall be an authority letter, by the person, in favour of such representative, whether signed or thumb-marked."

The poll body asked the CEO to designate a Gram Panchayat Bhawan, Block Office, or Ward Office for each part of the electoral rolls, preferably within or near the polling station area, for the submission of documents and hearings.

As the court stated, the ECI said the affected persons can submit documents and objections at the designated Panchayat Bhawan, Block Office or Ward office.

Further, upto ten days from displaying the names of the persons, those who have not yet submitted their claims, documents, or objections are allowed to do so within the extended period.

"All affected persons, in addition to being given an opportunity to submit documents, materials, or objections, shall also be heard by ERO or AERO at that same time, either in person or through the authorised representative accompanying them, for the purpose of making an appropriate decision. The official, who will receive the documents or accorda hearing to the affected persons, shall also certify the receipt of documents and the conduct of such hearing," the letter added. (ANI)