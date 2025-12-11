BJP leader Manoj Tiwari slammed the Opposition for its walkout during a Lok Sabha debate, alleging it was over 'illegal infiltrators.' He challenged people with a 'Rahul Gandhi mindset' and praised the Modi government for its women empowerment efforts.

Tiwari Challenges 'Rahul Gandhis' Manoj Tiwari, who is MP from North East Delhi, said at a press conference that he is challenging "Rahul Gnadhis", saying that these are people with thinking similar to the Congress leader. He said these people "say something but their hidden thinking is such that they get exposed" and alleged that they do not give rights to women, Divyangs and other sections."I would like to challenge such Rahul Gandhis. Rahul Gandhi is an MP but I am mentioning Rahul Gandhis because there are several people of such mindsets who say one thing but their hidden mindset is something else...They walked out of the House over the matter of illegal infiltrators," he said. The debate in Lok Sabha saw heated exchanges between the opposition and BJP members over several issues including Special Intensive Revision of voter list in several states. Hails Modi Government's Efforts to Empower Women Manoj Tiwari also hailed Modi government's efforts to empower women. He said there is discussion in the country where it has reached and on its journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Tiwari talked of the government's efforts to strengthen gender ratio and firm action in cases female foeticide.He said the glass ceiling which blocked women's development has been shattered under Modi government and they are progressing in every field. "Today, the birth of girl children is being celebrated...Daughters are bringing laurels in every sector and earning a name for India...This became possible...In 10 years, when we see Narendra Modi as the third-time PM, every woman in the country will be proud that they have been granted women's reservation....Why did all women in Bihar voted for PM Modi's NDA? Because this is not just about empowerment, they are now leading...The glass ceiling which blocked women's development in Indian politics, has been shattered by PM Modi. It is not just about Beti Bachao, daughters are now leading," he said.The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, received the President's assent on September 28, 2023, following a special session of Parliament in the new Parliament building to pass the legislation. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties over their walk out during Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the debate on electoral reforms in Lok Sabha and alleged that they had "walked out of the House over the matter of illegal infiltrators".