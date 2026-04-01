A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to Sajid alias Iqbal, accused of leading a mob during a demolition drive at Turkman Gate. The court cited his non-cooperation with the investigation and the serious nature of the allegations.

Tis Hazari Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to one Sajid alias Iqbal, who is accused of leading a mob at Faiz-E-Elahi Mosque in Turkman Gate area.

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The court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused in view of his past conduct of non-cooperation in the investigation. It also considered the submission and reply filed by the Delhi police, stating that the allegations against him are serious in nature.

An incident of stone pelting occurred during demolition by civic agencies in January this year. An FIR was lodged at Chandani Mahal police station in this case.

Court's Rationale for Bail Denial

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shilpi Jain rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sajid alias Iqbal after considering all the facts and submissions. "In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, considering the gravity of offence and seriousness of the allegations leveled against the accused, his conduct of not cooperating with the investigating agency, fact that custodial interrogation of accused is required for detailed investigation to ascertain the motive behind the alleged offence and finding force in the submissions made by Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for the State and reply of Investigation Officer, this Court is not inclined to enlarge accused Sajid alias Iqbal on anticipatory bail at this stage," ASJ Jain said in the order of April 6.

Police Seek Custodial Interrogation

In its reply, Delhi Police said that despite joining the investigation, the accused has not cooperated with the investigating agency and therefore, his custodial interrogation is required for a detailed investigation to ascertain the motive behind leading the mob very aggressively.

Defense Argues for Parity

It was further stated that the motive of the applicant/accused to stop the lawful work of agencies is also to be investigated, and the persons who are behind him are also to be ascertained. Counsel for the accused had submitted that the assembly was peaceful and without any pre-planned motive for rioting or conspiracy; the accused was not named in the FIR. It was also submitted that no specific role has been attributed to him, he has not given any provocative speech, and 13 co-accused persons have already been enlarged on regular bail, and therefore, the accused should also be released on the grounds of parity.

Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea

On the other hand, the prosecution opposed the bail plea on the ground that custodial interrogation of the accused is required for a detailed investigation to ascertain the motive behind leading the mob by the accused very aggressively. It was further submitted that the motive of the applicant/accused to stop the lawful work of agencies is also to.be investigated, and the persons who are behind him are also to be ascertained. (ANI)