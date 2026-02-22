Tiruppur Exporters' Association expresses concern after Delhi Police arrested six Bangladeshi workers from Tiruppur factories. They allegedly used fake Aadhaar cards and had links to terror groups, prompting calls for caution in hiring.

Exporters' Association Expresses Concern

Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA) President KM Subramanian on Sunday, expressed concern over the arrest by the Delhi Special Police of six Bangladeshi workers from factories in Tiruppur city in Tamil Nadu He stated that the association has already instructed its members to be cautious while hiring migrant labourers. "We came to know that six Bangladeshi workers were arrested from various Tiruppur factories by the Delhi Special Police. This is unacceptable, and we already gave a lot of instructions to all our members, exporters and other stakeholders in Tiruppur. But this was unexpected. We will again raise awareness among all our members to double-check before they appoint the migrant labourers..." while speaking to ANI.

He said that TEA will also conduct a meeting to raise awareness among exporters and domestic manufacturers to verify the identity of workers. "We will conduct a meeting again, and we will give awareness to all our exporters and domestic manufacturers to be very cautious".

Delhi Police Arrests Six in Tiruppur

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested six individuals in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu for allegedly posting content in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, officials said. According to police, the arrests followed intelligence reports and a special team's investigation, revealing that the suspects used fake Aadhaar cards to hide their identities and work in the garment industry.

A special team of the Delhi Police Q Branch arrived in the district to lead the investigation. During the probe, officials tracked down the six suspects from various locations -- two from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from the Thirumuruganpoondi area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly using fraudulent Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities and secure employment in the Tiruppur garment industry. Authorities seized eight mobile phones and sixteen SIM cards from the accused during the operation. The arrested individuals were taken to Delhi by train for further investigation.

Intelligence Alert on Terror Threat

Earlier, an intelligence alert was issued in the national capital following inputs warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with sources stating that terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area. According to intelligence sources, key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, remain on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Inputs suggest that the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack and that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target. Sources further indicated that the outfit is allegedly seeking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be planning a major strike in India.

"Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba," Intelligence sources said. Sources further stated that prominent temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba, indicating that prominent religious places remain on the group's radar. (ANI)