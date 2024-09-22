Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, several districts under yellow alert

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, influenced by cyclonic circulations. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts for several districts.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 5:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, off South Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a rain alert for various districts. The formation of this low-pressure area is influenced by two cyclonic circulations, one located over the northwestern Bay of Bengal at higher levels and another over Myanmar.

    Tomorrow, yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. On the following day, yellow alerts will be in effect for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several districts for next five days.

    Yellow alert

    September 23, 2024: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    September 24, 2024: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

    Heavy rainfall is expected, with isolated instances of intense rain predicted. This means rainfall amounts of between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.

    Notice regarding low pressure:

    A cyclonic circulation is currently located over the northwestern Bay of Bengal at higher levels. Another cyclonic circulation is positioned over Myanmar. Under the influence of both cyclonic systems, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwestern Bay of Bengal by September 23. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain continuing in Kerala over the next seven days, with chances of heavy rain in isolated areas on September 23 and 24.

