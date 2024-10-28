Tirupati: ISKCON temple receives bomb threat days after hoax mails to hotels

The ISKCON temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, received a bomb threat via email, leading to increased security measures. A search operation yielded no explosives, suggesting a hoax. This follows similar threats made against hotels and the airport in Tirupati in recent days.

The ISKCON temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district received a bomb threat through email, prompting the police teams to beef up the security in the city, said officials on Monday. In the late hours of October 27, the temple administration reported the bomb threat to the police, saying that they had received an email from terrorists headquartered in Pakistan threatening to blow up the temple.

Upon receiving an alert about the threat email, teams of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and dog squad reached the spot and a search operation was launched at the temple. However, no explosives or any other objectionable items were recovered from the temple premises. They suspected it to be yet another incident of hoax mail threat.

On October 26, two hotels in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh's temple town, had a bomb scare. Following a thorough examination by security forces, the police concluded that the threats were false. Earlier on October 24, the airport and four hotels got identical bomb threat notifications, which later proved out to be false. However, in order to prevent any incidents linked to the bomb threat, the police placed the city on high alert.

The Tirupati East Police responded by filing a formal complaint and opening an inquiry into the string of threatening emails. In addition to confirming the event, Circle Inspector Srinivasulu informed the public that officials are actively investigating the threats' perpetrators.

