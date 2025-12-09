The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken two TTD officials into custody in the Tirumala adulterated ghee case. The officials, identified as Sugandh and Subrahmanyam, will be interrogated until December 12.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Tirumala adulterated ghee case took into custody two TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials on Tuesday. According to officials, Medical examinations for the case are also being conducted at Tirupati Ruia Hospital. The two suspects were identified as Sugandh and Subrahmanyam. The SIT has said it will interrogate the two individuals apprehended until December 12.

Probe Details and Previous Arrests

Earlier on November 28, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arrested a senior official from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) engineering department in connection with the TTD laddu-ghee adulteration case, an SIT official said. Guntur Range I G Sarvasresti Tripathi said that the arrested person, RSSVR Subrahmanyam, had previously served as the General Manager (Procurement) at TTD and was responsible for procuring key materials, including the ghee used to prepare laddus.

On September 26, the Supreme Court stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, which observed that the CBI Director had violated the apex court's directions by appointing an officer outside the SIT to probe allegations of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of the famed TTD laddu prasadam.

TTD's Action on GI Tag Violations

On June 6, TTD initiated legal action against multiple unauthorised entities found selling or promoting products under the "Tirupati Laddu" name in violation of its registered Geographical Indication (GI), TDP said in a press release. Legal notices were served through Sahadeva Law Chambers to several online platforms and vendors, including PushMyCart (Mahita LLC) and Transact Foods Limited, for unauthorised commercial exploitation of the Tirupati Laddu name and falsely associating their offerings with the temple.

Initial Arrests and Identified Dairies

Earlier in February 2025, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals and sent them to judicial remand in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, the agency reported finding "severe lapses" in the e-tendering process of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The CBI, acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the supplied ghee, and, according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy were involved in the case. (ANI)