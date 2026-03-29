TN Minister KN Nehru stated Tiruchirappalli will be key to a DMK victory. Meanwhile, TVK President Vijay unveiled his party's manifesto, promising 'anti-drug protection zones' and monthly assistance for students, aiming for a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

Tiruchirappalli Key to DMK Win: Minister Nehru

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru on Sunday said Tiruchirappalli will play a key role in ensuring victory for DMK in the state Assembly polls.

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"We are confident that the DMK and its alliance partners will win in all constituencies in Tiruchirappalli. We believe the people want MK Stalin to become Chief Minister again, and Tiruchirappalli will play a key role in that win. The DMK-led alliance would secure victory across all 41 constituencies in the delta districts," Nehru told ANI.

TVK's Vijay Unveils Manifesto for 2026 Polls

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay on Sunday unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, promising "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students.

Focus on Drug-Free State and Student Welfare

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Vijay stressed his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He said anti-drug protection zones" will be established in all schools and colleges across the state. "Our primary goal is to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays. Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.

State Polls on April 23

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting scheduled for May 4.

Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest between the Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA, being the front-runners for victory. (ANI)