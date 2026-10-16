Delhi Police issued a notice to CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke over a proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in Connaught Place, citing restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS. Police warned of legal action if the unpermitted march proceeds.

Delhi Police has asked CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke to comply with the law in connection with the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in Connaught Place, citing restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Speaking to ANI, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said that a notice had been issued to Dipke, and appealed to people to abide by the restrictions in force. “See, as informed, Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed in the New Delhi district, under which whatever restrictions exist, they are in place. Therefore, everyone is appealed to follow the law,” Sharma said.

Asked about the notice issued to Dipke, the DCP confirmed that it had been served under the Delhi Police Act. “Basically, it is to follow the law. They have also been informed that Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed here. And due to all these things, what kind of impact it has on the area—especially since it is the Connaught Place area, and right now the festive season is going on—so they have been made aware of all these things, and have been told to follow the law,” he said.

Sharma also said that police would consider appropriate legal action if the directions were not followed. “We will see, whatever legal actions there are, we will see,” the DCP said.

Notice Served to Activist at Residence

The notice comes amid a proposed gathering under the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Connaught Place. Earlier, Delhi Police teams landed at the residence where CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke was staying in the national capital.

In the presence of a Delhi Police official, the CJP activist was served a notice which stated that Section 163 of the BNS was in force around the Connaught Place area. The notice further warned that the NDMC has not given permission for the proposed Tiranga Yatra on Saturday, and if the CJP decides to go ahead with this at Connaught Place, it would be considered a violation of Section 163 of the BNS and legal recourse would follow.

Dipke was also informed that waving the Tiranga was not against the law, but staging an unpermitted march and gathering a crowd would be a violation of restrictions, and the Police would take legal action. Dipke was also informed about the restrictions on treating the national flag with due respect in accordance with the Flag Code. (ANI)