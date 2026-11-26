The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee held a 'Samvidhan Bachao March' in Dehradun on Constitution Day to protest corruption and pledge protection of constitutional values, with plans for nationwide campaigns.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday organised a ‘Samvidhan Bachao March’ from its office to Lok Bhawan in Dehradun on the occasion of Constitution Day. Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and state party president Ganesh Godiyal participated in the march along with senior party leaders and a large number of party workers.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress’ Save the Constitution March, Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said that the Congress leaders had earlier met the Governor, seeking action against ministers over corruption. "Congress leaders had earlier met the Governor, seeking action against ministers over corruption, but no change has followed. Party workers have since collected public signatures and will submit them to the Governor, highlighting public concerns... Today’s protest combines two campaigns: Save the Constitution and Eradicate Corruption in the state," he said.

The Congress is organising ‘Samvidhan Raksha Marches’ across all states on November 26 as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution. According to an official party release, every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) is organising the march at its respective state headquarters, with Kharge participating in the programme in Lucknow. The marches are being organised from the statues of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi.

Following floral tributes, Congress workers and citizens are scheduled to read the Preamble aloud, recalling the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and take an oath to protect the Constitution. As part of the campaign, Congress workers will also reach every polling booth under the 'Vote Rakshak' campaign to verify the names of voters deleted from electoral rolls and assist them in reclaiming their right to vote. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is also scheduled to participate in the party's Constitution Day programme in Lucknow, which comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)