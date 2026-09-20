TIPRA Motha has lodged a complaint with the Tripura SEC, alleging a manipulated video is being circulated to mislead voters and incite communal tension ahead of the Village Committee elections. The party seeks action against those responsible.

The TIPRA Motha Party has approached the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC), alleging that a manipulated video is being circulated on social media during the ongoing Village Committee elections, claiming that the content could mislead voters and create tension among communities.

The complaint, submitted on behalf of TIPRA Motha General Secretary and Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma, alleged that footage from a peaceful party campaign march was combined with audio from an unrelated protest programme to create a misleading impression about the party's election activities. The party claimed that the edited video gives the impression that provocative slogans targeting a particular community were raised during a TIPRA Motha campaign event. It maintained that no such slogans were raised during its rallies, marches, meetings or other election programmes.

Party Alleges Efforts to Disturb Social Harmony

Seeking the poll body's intervention, TIPRA Motha alleged that the circulation of the video was aimed at damaging the party's image and disturbing social harmony during the election period. The party also referred to its principle of "Thansa", which it describes as unity among different communities in Tripura under the leadership of its founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma.

Speaking after submitting the complaint, TIPRA Motha leader and TTF president Suraj Debbarma said that attempts were being made over the last few days to create conflict among different communities during the ongoing Village Committee elections. "Today, the main issue we have observed is that over the past two to three days, during the ongoing VC election in Tripura, some people who were previously associated with certain sections of society have been making serious attempts to create a conflict among the Mogs, Chakmas and Tripuris and to create a common issue among them," Debbarma said.

"That is why we are coming today to meet the Election Commissioner and the Secretary of the Election Commission. We have come to bring this matter to their attention and to request them to look into the situation carefully," he added.

Potential MCC Violation Cited

Debbarma said that the party did not want to name any particular political party in the matter, as the video had already gone viral in Tripura. "We do not want to mention the name of any particular political party, because this matter has already gone viral in Tripura," he said.

He further alleged that some people, including certain contesting candidates, were repeatedly sharing and circulating such content, and said that such actions could violate the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). "Some people, including certain contesting candidates, are repeatedly sharing and circulating such content. They may consider this to be beneficial to themselves, but they may not be aware that such actions by a contesting candidate could come under the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," he said.

TIPRA Motha Urges Swift Action

The party has urged the SEC to identify those involved in creating and circulating the alleged manipulated video and coordinate with police and cybercrime authorities for necessary action under applicable laws. TIPRA Motha has also requested measures to stop further circulation of the video and issue an advisory against the use of fabricated or misleading digital content during the election process.

According to the complaint, the party submitted supporting material, including the original campaign footage, the audio allegedly taken from an unrelated protest and links to social media posts carrying the disputed video.

The complaint comes ahead of the September 28 Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. Polling will be held across 587 Village Committees, with counting scheduled for October 5. The party has requested the Commission to examine the matter at the earliest, stating that action against misleading digital content is necessary to maintain peace and safeguard the electoral process. (ANI)