A final promotional run for the 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' was held at Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake. The event is a tribute to PVC recipient Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. Air Commodore Deepak Panth urged citizens to register for the main run on October 4.

Ahead of the 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' scheduled for October 4, the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh was abuzz with energy as participants gathered for the third and final promotional run on Sunday. The morning event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, youth, fitness enthusiasts, and armed forces personnel. A series of physical fitness sessions and activities were conducted along the promenade, alongside the official ceremonial unveiling of the marathon T-shirt.

A Tribute to a War Hero

Air Commodore Deepak Panth, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), 12 Wing, highlighted that the marathon is organised in memory of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who was conferred India's highest wartime gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra (PVC). "Today we were here for the third and final promo run of the Sekhon IAF Marathon. This run is a tribute to our hero, Param Vir Chakra, Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. He defended Srinagar Airbase during the 1971 war while making the supreme sacrifice. This run on October 4 is in his honour. I urge all the people of Chandigarh to participate," Air Commodore Panth said.

Countdown to the Milestone Event

Emphasising the countdown to the primary event, the AOC noted that the city is gearing up for an overwhelming turnout to celebrate both physical fitness and patriotism. "Less than 15 days to go for the milestone event, the Sekhon IAF marathon on October 4th. It’s not merely a run; it’s a tribute to our war hero Sekhon. I can sense incredible energy and buzz among people of Chandigarh. I and my team promise you that it’s gonna be a wonderful environment on October 4," he said.

An Invitation to All

Urging citizens to join, the Air Commodore added: "Chandigarh is prepared to witness an ocean of runners coming together for unity and patriotism. Whether you’re a seasoned marathon runner or not, or even a family willing to walk or jog to honour our brave hearts, we have a place for you. Registration is going to close soon. Please register so that you don’t miss out on this event."

(ANI)