Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of TIPRA Motha, has announced his permanent retirement from active politics in Tripura. He cited health and family reasons for his decision, which comes after his party's victory in village elections.

In a landmark shift for the contemporary political landscape of Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder and supremo of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), has officially announced his retirement from active politics. Driven by a desire to prioritise his health, family, and personal well-being after years of demanding public service, Debbarma emphasised that his withdrawal from political life is deliberate and permanent rather than a temporary retreat or an emotional response.

Reflecting on his journey, Debbarma stated that his political mission was anchored in securing dignity, constitutional rights, and a brighter future for the state's indigenous communities. Debbarma's decision comes on the heels of TIPRA Motha’s sweeping victory in the Tripura Village Committee elections, held after nearly a decade-long hiatus. The party emerged as the dominant political force across the tribal areas, securing 3,428 seats. Despite this political high, Debbarma noted the severe personal toll taken by years of intense political campaigning, complex policy negotiations, and heavy public responsibility.

"This is not a temporary withdrawal or a decision made in anger," said Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

A Political Mission for Indigenous Rights

Recalling his political career, Debbarma said his efforts had consistently focused on securing dignity, constitutional rights and a better future for the indigenous people of Tripura. He cited the implementation of the Bru settlement and the movement for the Tiprasa Accord among the important phases of his public life. He said TIPRA Motha was created with the objective of bringing different groups working for the same cause onto a common platform under the principle of “One platform, One voice, One Thansa”.

Debbarma said the years of political mobilisation, negotiations and public responsibilities had taken a personal toll. He said he had ultimately decided to choose his health, family and peace of mind and move towards a quieter phase of life.

At the same time, he stressed that his decision would not distance him from Tripura or its people. He said he would remain connected with the people and continue to raise issues concerning their dignity, rights and future.

Focus on Tiprasa Accord Implementation

A significant part of his message was devoted to the Tiprasa Accord, which has remained central to TIPRA Motha's political campaign for greater constitutional safeguards and rights for indigenous Tiprasa communities. Debbarma said the accord was bigger than any individual or political party and urged the Centre and the Tripura government to implement its commitments within the stipulated timeframe.

He referred to assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and said the commitments should not be allowed to become a matter of political delay. The TIPRA Motha founder has in recent months continued to press for implementation of the accord, including after the Village Committee election results.

An Appeal for Unity and Peace

Debbarma also appealed for unity and peace among the people of Tripura, stressing that his political commitment had never been directed against any community. He said he would continue to stand for the rights of indigenous communities while supporting a peaceful and prosperous Tripura.

The decision marks a significant moment in Tripura's contemporary tribal politics, given Debbarma's central role in building TIPRA Motha as a major political force representing indigenous issues in the state.

Debbarma concluded his message by thanking the people of Tripura for their support and trust throughout his political journey. He said he now wanted to spend more time with his family and closer to nature, while making it clear that Tripura would continue to remain close to his heart. (ANI)