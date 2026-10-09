INDIA bloc leaders met President Murmu, submitting a memorandum that alleges 'Vote Chori' (vote theft) by the BJP through EVM and electoral roll manipulation. They have demanded the resignation of the CEC and a return to paper ballots.

INDIA bloc leaders on Friday submitted a four-point memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu in their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the memorandum, the Opposition leaders alleged both the EVMs and the electoral rolls have been completely manipulated by the BJP in several other Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The memorandum stated, “We, the Members of Parliament of the INDIA group representing over 60% of the population of our country, approach you with grave alarm over the manner in which the entire election system and the democratic framework of India has been subverted by Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and Shri Amit Shah, the Home Minister, stealing from crores of Indians their constitutional Right to Vote. This has destroyed the very foundation of our democracy"

Opposition Alleges 'Vote Chori' and Widespread Manipulation

“We have incontrovertible proof that Vote Chori has taken place on a massive scale in election after election. Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal have been stolen. Both the EVMs and the electoral rolls have been completely manipulated by the BJP in several other Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight. This is a crime against the nation and the Chief Election Commissioner has blatantly cheated and lied to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India to cover up this crime,” it stated

INDIA Bloc Lists Four Key Demands

The Opposition leaders urged President Murmu to take cognisance of the matter and use her office to ensure that their demands were addressed without delay. The memorandum listed four demands, stating, “Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner and the repeal of 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and ECs. Immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.30 crore voters illegally deleted from electoral rolls. A return to paper ballots for all elections. Repeal all Assembly elections over the last two years in which conclusive evidence of vote chori has been presented.”

Upholding Constitutional Duty of Election Commission

The INDIA bloc leaders further cited Article 326 of the Constitution, which provides for elections based on adult suffrage, and argued that the Election Commission must remain accountable to the Constitution. “Madam President, the Right to Vote is the foundation of representative democracy enshrined in Article 326 of the Indian Constitution. The Election Commission is its constitutional custodian, not its proprietor. He is answerable to the Constitution of India and not to his political masters. No institution can be permitted to alter the rules governing that right, evade accountability for its decisions, and silence those who demand answers through evasion, repression and criminal conduct,” the memorandum further stated.

Appeal to the President as 'Final Guardian'

Concluding the memorandum, the INDIA bloc leaders appealed to the President to act in what they described as a critical moment for the country’s democratic framework. “We approach you because, in moments when every other door has been closed, the people of India look to the Office of the President as the final guardian of that covenant. We appeal to your conscience, to your sense of justice, and to your abiding duty to the people of this Republic. Do not let their voice be silenced. We expect you as President of our Republic to discharge your duty to protect the Constitution of India decisively,” the memorandum stated. (ANI)