The Reddit user warned others about similar scams targeting online daters, advising them to avoid unfamiliar cafés and check reviews beforehand. The incident sparked discussions online

New Delhi: A Reddit user’s shocking account of a Tinder date gone wrong has set off alarm bells for Delhi’s online dating community. The man claims he was duped into paying a jaw-dropping Rs 50,000 bill at a café in Karkardooma after meeting a woman he matched with on the app. Posting under the title “[PSA] Got scammed on a Tinder date – beware of cafes running scams in Karkardooma (Delhi)”, the user DaddyVayu recounted how what began as a normal meet-up quickly spiraled into a nightmare. According to him, the woman suggested meeting at a particular café. At first, everything seemed ordinary, until the staff began serving overpriced items without presenting a menu. The real shock came when he was handed a staggering Rs 50,000 bill.

Calling it a well-oiled racket, the man warned that unsuspecting daters are being lured through dating apps and trapped with inflated bills at shady establishments. He urged people to avoid unfamiliar cafés, especially those near metro stations, and to always check online reviews before agreeing to meet. His post quickly gained traction on Reddit, sparking heated debate. Many users expressed disbelief, while others noted that such dating app scams have been reported before. One commenter bluntly asked, “How have people not learned this by now?” The viral warning has once again highlighted the dangers of app-based scams in Delhi, where fraudsters exploit the search for companionship to line their pockets.

Familiar Pattern of Dating Scam

This is a familiar tactic employed by scammers, which involves matching with unsuspecting individuals on dating apps. Usually the woman, lures the man to upscale restaurants and leaves them with a staggering bill that's capable of causing financial ruin. This deceitful approach, known as "scam dates," has ensnared numerous victims. Last year, an alarming incident at The Godfather Club in Mumbai's Andheri West revealed how multiple men have been financially drained and humiliated by such scam. In a social media post, activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj highlighted the rising scam linked to popular dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and OKCupid. She explained that men are often matched with women who quickly propose meeting in person at elite clubs or restaurants. Once there, the women order expensive items like premium alcohol or hookah that are not listed on the menu. The unsuspecting men, unaware of the trap, end up footing inflated bills. Victims of the scam are left reeling after the women suddenly vanish, claiming an emergency, and leaving them with an exorbitant bill. The amounts are staggering, with receipts shared by Bhardwaj showing totals ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 61,000. When the men object or decline to pay, they are allegedly intimidated by the club's staff or bouncers, who use fear and embarrassment to coerce them into settling the whopping bill.