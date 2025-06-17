Tinder introduces Double Date, a new feature allowing friends to create shared profiles and swipe on other pairs. Designed to make dating more comfortable and social, this feature targets Gen Z and younger millennials.

Tinder has announced a new feature called Double Date. Users may match with other pairings and collaborate with a friend using this function. Double Date allows users to date in groups by allowing two friends to establish a shared profile and explore other duos together, in contrast to typical one-on-one swiping. The US and a few other markets presently have this functionality operational, and a global deployment is scheduled for July.

Tinder claims that this new feature advances the company's goals of fostering a more communal and cooperative dating environment. According to the report, the concept is inspired by already-existing community-focused tools like Share My Date and Tinder Matchmaker, which let friends recommend possible matches. The firm claims that both functionalities have demonstrated a high level of user interest in including friends in the dating process.

According to the firm, the platform's new Double Date function seeks to make dating more enjoyable, less stressful, and more genuine for consumers. Gen Z and younger millennial users, who are increasingly perceived as seeing dating as a group activity, are the target audience for this function.

How to use Double date feature on Tinder?

On the main card stack screen, tap the Double Date symbol.

Form a duet by inviting up to three people.

Together, swipe through other pairs that fit your style.

It only takes one "Like" from each member of your pair to start a discussion.

Following a match, a group chat will be established so that users may coordinate the date.

Tinder says Double Date is designed to reduce the pressure and small talk that can make one-on-one dating feel like a chore. With a friend by their side, users reportedly feel more at ease.

According to the corporation, testing of the new Double Date function in a number of international regions has already shown encouraging results. Users under the age of 29 made up about 90% of Double Date profiles. According to Tinder, this figure is consistent with general dating trends, where younger people value emotional support from friends during the dating process and frequently view dating as more of a group activity.