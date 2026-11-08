Congress leader Udit Raj defended Akhilesh Yadav's planned Ayodhya visit, stating religion is a personal matter and Lord Ram belongs to everyone, while criticizing political parties for claiming credit for the temple construction for votes.

Udit Raj on Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Visit

Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and described religion as a matter of faith and devotion, reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit to Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, Raj said visiting a religious place and offering prayers was a matter of personal faith.

“This is a matter of faith and devotion. People are going to offer prayers and worship Lord Ram,” he said. Taking a swipe at those who claim credit for building the temple, the Congress leader said that while Lord Ram was believed to reside in every person, some people claimed credit for the construction of the temple.

Political Criticism and Personal Faith

“On the one hand, they say Lord Ram resides in every person, but on the other, they claim credit for building a temple,” he said. He alleged that their connection with religion and Lord Ram appeared to be limited to power and votes.

“Their connection with religion and Lord Ram seems limited to power and votes. Lord Ram belongs to everyone,” Raj added.

Constitutional Freedom of Religion

Earlier, Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday said visiting a place of worship was a matter of personal faith. Speaking to ANI, Gautam said the Constitution guarantees everyone the freedom to practise religion and worship, adding that no political leader should have any objection to another leader visiting a religious place.

“Religion is a matter of personal faith. Whether someone wants to visit a temple, mosque, gurudwara, church, Buddhist monastery, or Jain temple is entirely their personal choice,” he said.

Gautam further said that the freedom of religion and worship was guaranteed under the Constitution and questioned why any political leader should have a problem with such a visit.“Our Constitution gives everyone the freedom of religion and worship,” he said. “So why should any political leader have a problem with that?” he added.

It will be Akhilesh Yadav's first visit to the temple since its consecration in January 2024, and the announcement has drawn sharp reactions from the ruling side over its timing as Assembly Elections are slated to be conducted in 2027. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)