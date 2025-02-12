Ticket inspector in Maha Kumbh duty assaulted by railway cop: 'Grabbed neck, hit walkie-talkie on forehead'

A divisional commercial inspector (DCI) on duty for Maha Kumbh was allegedly assaulted by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector at Jhunsi railway station.

The incident unfolded at around 10.25 am near enclosure number three when DCI Vinay Kumar Yadav was inspecting ticketless passengers. As Yadav urged commuters to purchase tickets for their journey, an RPF sub-inspector reportedly came, accusing him of obstructing passenger movement.

The verbal exchange quickly spiraled into violence. "A heated argument ensued between the two, during which the cop used his walkie-talkie to hit on Yadav's forehead," an official revealed, reported TOI.

Senior officials had to step in to stop the escalating tension, while Yadav received medical attention for his injuries.

Despite Yadav filing a written complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Jhunsi, no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered at the time of reporting.

Commenting on the incident, NER Varanasi division PRO Ashok Kumar stated, "A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the incident. The DCI did sustain injury but the exact sequence of events would be known only after the investigation is complete."

