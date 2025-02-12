Ticket inspector in Maha Kumbh duty assaulted by railway cop: 'Grabbed neck, hit walkie-talkie on forehead'

A divisional commercial inspector (DCI) on duty for Maha Kumbh was allegedly assaulted by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector at Jhunsi railway station.

Ticket inspector in Maha Kumbh duty assaulted by railway cop: 'Grabbed neck, hit walkie-talkie on forehead' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 2:10 PM IST

A divisional commercial inspector (DCI) on duty for Maha Kumbh was allegedly assaulted by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector at Jhunsi railway station.

The incident unfolded at around 10.25 am near enclosure number three when DCI Vinay Kumar Yadav was inspecting ticketless passengers. As Yadav urged commuters to purchase tickets for their journey, an RPF sub-inspector reportedly came, accusing him of obstructing passenger movement.

The verbal exchange quickly spiraled into violence. "A heated argument ensued between the two, during which the cop used his walkie-talkie to hit on Yadav's forehead," an official revealed, reported TOI.

Senior officials had to step in to stop the escalating tension, while Yadav received medical attention for his injuries.

Despite Yadav filing a written complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Jhunsi, no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered at the time of reporting.

Commenting on the incident, NER Varanasi division PRO Ashok Kumar stated, "A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the incident. The DCI did sustain injury but the exact sequence of events would be known only after the investigation is complete."

Also read: UP CM condoles Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das's death: 'Irreparable loss to spiritual world'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SC declines Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad, asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident shk

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra dmn

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi monitors seamless crowd management and safety measures for devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi monitors seamless crowd management and safety measures for devotees

Recent Stories

SC declines Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad, asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident shk

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra dmn

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

DA Hike Update: Govt employees, pensioners to get salary boost every 3 months! AJR

DA Hike Update: Govt employees, pensioners to get salary boost every 3 months!

Recent Videos

Karnataka News 🔴 Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes PM Modi's US Visit | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Karnataka News 🔴 Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes PM Modi's US Visit | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Video Icon
Rajpal Yadav Fires Back at Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks?

Rajpal Yadav Fires Back at Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks?

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber Samay Raina’s Lawyer Arrives at Khar Police Station Mumbai

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber Samay Raina’s Lawyer Arrives at Khar Police Station Mumbai

Video Icon
BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

Video Icon