Tibetan Buddhist monks in Shimla celebrated the Tshechu festival, dedicated to Guru Padmasambhava. They performed special prayers for global peace, particularly for West Asia, and conducted traditional rituals to preserve their cultural identity.

Tibetan Buddhist monks and members of the Tibetan exile community, along with Buddhists across the Himalayan region, marked the sacred Tshechu festival with special prayers for global peace and harmony, while expressing concern over the situation in West Asia and praying for peace.

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Significance of Tshechu Festival

The festival, one of the holiest observances in Tibetan Buddhism, is dedicated to Guru Padmasambhava, also known as Guru Rinpoche, who is revered for introducing Buddhism to Tibet in the 8th century. 'Tshechu' literally means "the tenth day" in the Tibetan lunar calendar and is observed with prayers, tantric rituals and sacred Chham masked dances in monasteries across Himalayan Buddhist regions in the 4th Month of Saka Dawa.

Celebrations were held with religious fervour as monks performed traditional dances and rituals symbolising the victory of good over evil and seeking peace, prosperity and protection for all beings.

Tibetan devotees living in exile said this month of Saka Dawa holds special spiritual significance as it commemorates the birth, enlightenment and parinirvana of both Lord Buddha and Guru Padmasambhava.

A Call for Peace and Cultural Preservation

Speaking to ANI, Tenzin Sangrup, a member of the Tibetan community in Shimla, said the festival was not only a religious event but also an important effort to preserve Himalayan Buddhist traditions and cultural identity.

"This month is extremely sacred for us. We honour Guru Rinpoche through prayers and Cham dances performed throughout the day in monasteries. People from Tibetan and Himalayan communities gather together during the festival, which strengthens cultural and spiritual bonds," he said.

Sangrup said the younger generation was also being educated about the significance of the festival and the importance of preserving ancient traditions and teachings.

A Buddhist monk said special prayers were being conducted for peace in conflict-hit regions, particularly West Asia, amid fears of further escalation after recent tensions involving Iran and the United States.

Acharya Sedup Lodoe Zangpo, a Tibetan Buddhist monk, said Guru Padmasambhava is regarded by many followers as the "Second Buddha" who spread Buddhist teachings across the Himalayan region.

"Through these sacred dances and prayers, we seek peace, compassion and harmony for the entire world. We always pray for all living beings, but at this moment we are especially praying for a swift restoration of peace in West Asia and an end to the conflict involving Iran and the United States," the monk said.

He added that such spiritual gatherings also play an important role in preserving Tibetan Buddhist culture, traditions and teachings among future generations.

Celebrations Across the Himalayas

The Tshechu festival is celebrated in Tibet, Bhutan, Ladakh, Sikkim and several Himalayan Buddhist regions with elaborate monastery ceremonies, prayers and masked dances depicting Buddhist teachings and spiritual legends associated with Guru Padmasambhava. (ANI)