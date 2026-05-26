Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a 'Pragati' meeting to review development projects over Rs. 75 crore, directing officials to accelerate work. Key projects reviewed include hospitals in Faridabad and Sonipat, and the MHU campus in Karnal.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a high-level 'Pragati' review meeting at the Haryana Civil Secretariat to assess the status of major development projects worth more than Rs. 75 crore currently underway across the state, according to a press release. Stressing the need for timely execution, the Chief Minister directed all departments to accelerate the pace of work and ensure that projects are completed within stipulated timelines.

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Focus on Healthcare Infrastructure

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on key healthcare infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening medical facilities in the state. Reviewing the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital and Service Block at Faridabad Civil Hospital, officers apprised the Chief Minister that nearly 28 per cent of the work has been completed and the project is scheduled for completion by January 18, 2028.

Similarly, the officers further apprised the Chief Minister about the 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital being constructed at the Sonipat Civil Hospital campus at a cost of Rs. 138.12 crore. Around 20 per cent of the project work has been completed so far, and the facility is expected to be ready by October 19, 2027.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the construction of a 100-bed hospital at Assandh in Karnal, being developed at a cost of Rs. 76.19 crore. Officers further apprised that approximately 25 per cent of the work has already been completed, the release said. Emphasising the importance of quality healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that all health-related projects must be developed as per the highest standards and that no compromise with quality would be tolerated at any level.

Key Infrastructure and Education Projects

The release further stated that the Chief Minister said that the government has further intensified administrative monitoring to ensure faster execution of developmental and infrastructure projects across Haryana. Officers further apprised the Chief Minister that construction work on the International Convention Centre in Sector-78, Faridabad, being developed at a cost of Rs. 378.90 crore, has achieved nearly 50 per cent physical progress. The project is expected to be completed by February 2027.

Under the education and horticulture sector, the Chief Minister also reviewed the construction of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU) campus in Karnal, which is being developed at a cost of Rs. 422.54 crore. Officers further apprised that the project has progressed up to 43 per cent completion, it stated.

Officers further apprised the Chief Minister that approval has been granted for setting up a new 90 KLPD capacity multi-feed ethanol plant at Panipat Sugar Mills under the Cooperation Department at an estimated cost of Rs. 200 crore. The proposal is now being sent to the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) for finalisation of the tender process. Officers shared that the project is likely to be completed during the financial year 2027-28.

Modernising Emergency and Disaster Management Services

The release added that the Chief Minister was also informed that, as part of efforts to modernise fire services, the land registration process for the proposed Fire Training Centre at Khedi Masania in Jind has been completed. The centre will be developed at a cost of Rs. 100 crore. In addition, an amount of Rs. 2 crore has already been transferred to PWD (B&R) for the preparation of the project's drawings and designs.

To further strengthen disaster management capabilities, officials informed that after approval, the revised Request for Proposal (RFP) for procurement of a 104-metre aerial ladder platform costing Rs. 120 crore has been submitted to the government.

The Chief Minister made it clear that strict adherence to prescribed rules and timelines in all projects is mandatory and any delay at any stage would be viewed seriously, the release said.

Emphasis on Youth Empowerment and Employment

In line with the government's focus on youth empowerment and employment generation, the Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). During the meeting, he directed officers to increase the number of district-level job fairs across the state and ensure that they are organised regularly in a result-oriented manner so that maximum youth can be connected with industries and institutions.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for better coordination and active participation among the departments of Technical Education, Higher Education, Industrial Training and Employment to create greater skill-based employment opportunities for the youth. He emphasised that tangible outcomes in employment generation should be visible every month and directed departments to enhance the productivity and effectiveness of schemes aimed at connecting youth with jobs. (ANI)