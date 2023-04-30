Thrissur Pooram witnesses magnificent 'Kudamattam'; Fireworks on Monday at 3 am

It is a significant celebration for the people of Thrissur and the neighbouring districts. People gather from all across Kerala to worship Lord Shiva at this festival.

Kerala's most celebrated pooram is the Thrissur Pooram which is considered to be the 'mother of all poorams'. The extravagant temple festival was held on Sunday at Thekkinkadu Maidan of Vadakkunnathan Temple.

Thousands of pooram lovers flocked to witness the magnificent 'Kudamattam'- a parasole display competition between Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu contingents. The Kudamattam was followed by two hours of mega ilanjitharamelam percussion display. As many as 30 huge tuskers lined up facing each other for the grand 'Kudamattam' competition.

The celebrations began with the ceremonial entrance of the Kanimangalam Sastha through the southern gate on Elephant Chirakkal Kalidasan.

The Khataka Poorangal or subsidiary pooram processions, came after it. Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, the elephant in Kerala with the most fans, was holding Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy's "thidambu."

The two main attractions of the Thrissur Pooram are the Kootti Ezhunnallippu and Kudamattam. The event, which was conducted in the evening, featured displays of various umbrella types from both temples, which heightened the festival's splendour.

Following parasols of conventional shades, they progressed to engaging in competitive play with silk and designer 'kudas'. The 'kummatti','murukan', 'tiger', 'theyyam', and 'Shiva' shapes, as well as double and triple-decker umbrellas, were some of the intriguing parasols. Other types of umbrellas enhanced with the most recent technology were also on display, including LED umbrellas.

The mega fireworks display is scheduled at 3 am on Monday.

The Thrissur Pooram is a yearly festival celebrated on the pooram asterism in the Malayalam month of Medam in the huge Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur city. The event brings together Pooram and gigantic fans from all over the world, who can be seen dancing to the beat of percussion instruments. The yearly festival has been held in the state for over 200 years and is celebrated on the day of Pooram.

The two-century-old Thrissur Pooram was established in 1798 by a royal order issued by Raja Rama Varma, widely known as Shakthan Thampuran, a prominent monarch of the ancient princely state of Cochin. The decree designated two local temples — Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady — as the primary sponsors of the competing celebrations. Small poorams from adjacent temples join the festivities, which conclude with a fireworks show, in addition to the main poorams by the two devaswoms.

Every year since then, the beautiful event has included caparisoned elephants adorned with glittering parasols, strikingly made Kolam in vivid colours, bells, and decorations. The activities usually begin at 6:30 am. The goddesses of Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu are thought to be present during the Pooram. Percussion music and rounds of spectacular fireworks are also part of the great celebration. Two rounds of pyrotechnics are performed.

It is a significant celebration for the people of Thrissur and the neighbouring districts. People gather from all across Kerala to worship Lord Shiva at this festival.