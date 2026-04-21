At least 13 people were killed and five are critical after a fire at a fireworks storage unit in Thrissur's Mundathikode. The Kerala govt sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for relief, while PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's kin.

The Keralam Government sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to the Thrissur District Collector to manage the emergency following the fire accident that occurred at a fireworks storage unit in the Mundathikode area on Tuesday. 13 people have been confirmed dead, while five others are in critical condition.

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The incident happened at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of the Thrissur district of the state.

PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condoling the incident, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Announcing ex-gratia, the PMO said, "The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

According to the KSDMA, five people are currently in critical care, two are admitted to the ward, and 17 others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Comprehensive Medical Response

Kerala Health Minister Veena George expressed deep sorrow over the incident, terming it "deeply distressing." The Minister announced that comprehensive arrangements for the treatment of the injured have been made at Thrissur Medical College and other nearby hospitals.

Additionally, a team of specialist doctors from medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kozhikode have been deployed to assist the patients.

'Deeply Distressing': Health Minister

"The explosion at the fireworks storage in Thrissur is deeply distressing. Expert medical treatment is being ensured for those who have suffered burns and injuries. Arrangements have been made for treatment at Thrissur Medical College, General Hospital, and other nearby hospitals. A mass casualty protocol has been activated at the Medical College, and the burns unit has been fully equipped. Additional staff have been deployed. Teams of specialist doctors from medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kozhikode will also arrive to assist in treatment," said George. (ANI)