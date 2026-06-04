Who is Zhang Yiming? Meet TikTok Founder Who Surpasses Mukesh Ambani in Asia Rich List
Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance and creator of TikTok, has seen a massive rise in wealth, surpassing Mukesh Ambani in Asia’s rich list, driven by AI growth and global expansion of his company.
TikTok owner overtakes Mukesh Ambani
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that Zhang Yiming’s net worth has surged to $92.8 billion, placing him ahead of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose wealth is currently estimated at $86.9 billion. The rise marks a significant shift in Asia’s billionaire rankings.
Who is Zhang Yiming?
Zhang Yiming, born in China’s Fujian province, is the founder of ByteDance, which he established in 2012. His company created TikTok, one of the world’s most popular short-video platforms. Over the years, ByteDance has grown into a global tech powerhouse with a massive international user base.
AI growth boosts his wealth
Zhang Yiming’s wealth has increased sharply not only due to TikTok’s success but also because of ByteDance’s expansion into artificial intelligence. The company’s AI chatbot, Doubao, has become one of China’s leading AI services, attracting millions of users and significantly boosting its valuation.
Asia’s top 10 richest people
Here's the full list of Asia's top 10 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index:
1. Gautam Adani – $117.4 billion
2. Zhang Yiming – $92.8 billion
3. Mukesh Ambani – $86.9 billion
4. Tadashi Yanai – $72.5 billion
5. Masayoshi Son – $72 billion
6. Zeng Yuqun – $69.4 billion
7. Zhong Shanshan – $64.9 billion
8. Ma Huateng – $56.2 billion
9. Li Ka-shing – $46.3 billion
10. Jack Ma – $43.4 billion
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