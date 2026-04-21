13 people were killed and five are critical after a massive explosion at a fireworks storage facility in Kerala's Thrissur. President Murmu and PM Modi condoled the deaths. PM announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a massive fire at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of Thrissur district on Tuesday. In a post on X, President Murmu prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

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"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a fireworks unit in Thrissur, Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," said President Murmu.

13 people have been confirmed dead, while five others are in critical condition. The incident happened at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of the Thrissur district of the state.

PM Modi condoles deaths, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. Expressing his grief, the Prime Minister stated that he is saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at the factory.

"Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Thrissur, Keralam. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 for the injured. Announcing ex-gratia, the PMO said, "The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

According to the KSDMA, five people are currently in critical care, two are admitted to the ward, and 17 others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Kerala govt ensures expert medical care

Kerala Health Minister Veena George expressed deep sorrow over the incident, terming it "deeply distressing." The Minister announced that comprehensive arrangements for the treatment of the injured have been made at Thrissur Medical College and other nearby hospitals. Additionally, a team of specialist doctors from medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kozhikode have been deployed to assist the patients.

"The explosion at the fireworks storage in Thrissur is deeply distressing. Expert medical treatment is being ensured for those who have suffered burns and injuries. Arrangements have been made for treatment at Thrissur Medical College, General Hospital, and other nearby hospitals. A mass casualty protocol has been activated at the Medical College, and the burns unit has been fully equipped. Additional staff have been deployed. Teams of specialist doctors from medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kozhikode will also arrive to assist in treatment," said George. (ANI)