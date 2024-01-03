Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH)

    Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    In a significant milestone for wildlife conservation, Namibian Cheetah Aasha has given birth to three adorable cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, India. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, shared the exciting news on social media, expressing delight over the latest addition to the cheetah population in the park.

    The birth of three cubs is being hailed as a "roaring success" for Project Cheetah, a visionary initiative aimed at restoring ecological balance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the project has taken a significant step forward with this recent development, showcasing the positive impact of conservation efforts in the region.

    Union Minister Yadav, in his social media post, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the experts involved in Project Cheetah, Kuno wildlife officials, and wildlife enthusiasts across India. The collaborative efforts of these stakeholders have played a crucial role in the success of the breeding program and the conservation of the cheetah species.

    Project Cheetah, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, underscores the government's commitment to preserving India's rich biodiversity. The translocation of Namibian cheetahs, Aasha and Jwala (formerly known as Siyaya), to Kuno National Park is a key component of this conservation project. The successful birth of cubs is a testament to the careful planning and dedicated efforts invested in ensuring the well-being and reproduction of the cheetah population in the park.

    In March 2023, Jwala, another translocated Namibian cheetah, gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park. Unfortunately, only one of the cubs survived. Despite the challenges, the birth of new cubs remains a positive development, offering hope for the continued growth and sustainability of the cheetah population in the region.

    The birth of three cubs to Namibian Cheetah Aasha at Kuno National Park marks a joyous occasion for wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, and the broader community. Project Cheetah's success in restoring ecological balance and contributing to the conservation of endangered species highlights the importance of dedicated efforts in safeguarding India's diverse wildlife. The cubs' arrival is a promising step toward ensuring the continued presence and prosperity of the cheetah population at Kuno National Park, reaffirming the significance of initiatives like Project Cheetah in the realm of wildlife conservation.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 4:55 PM IST
