    Threat of terror strikes in Punjab ahead of polls, Intelligence agencies say state 'more fragile than Kashmir'

    According to a senior official, multiple security alerts have already been given to state police in anticipation of terrorist action.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 9:20 AM IST
    Intelligence services have warned of additional terror strikes in Punjab ahead of the elections. State police have been urged to beef up security at important facilities and keep a tight eye on social media. According to a senior official, multiple security alerts have already been given to state police in anticipation of terrorist action. Central intelligence services keep a close eye on the situation and collaborate with state police and local intelligence units to prevent such incidents.

    He stated that they met with state intelligence agents and offered a warning about terror operations in the state. They have urged them to keep a watchful eye on social media to catch any rumour-mongering. At the moment, Punjab is more vulnerable than Kashmir. He said that in recent months, there had been an increase in drone activity in border regions, with bombs and guns being dropped into Indian territory. It is also predicted that the smuggled bombs will be utilised to disrupt the state's law and order.

    Also Read | Punjab: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; one person dead, several injured

    "There have been multiple cases of drones being used to drop bombs that went unnoticed, and it might be utilised in terror actions before or during elections to create a law and order issue," the officer stated. In addition to the bombing in Ludhiana, the state recently saw desecration into the Golden Temple's sanctum sanctorum and lynching in Kapurthala.

    When an intruder attempted to enter from Indian territory, the BSF shot him dead near the Indo-Pak border in the Gurdaspur area. The identities of the young people slain in Amritsar and Gurdaspur remained unknown. On December 20, a drone was seen near the international border in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. BSF forces fired five bullets, however, the vehicle managed to retreat to Pakistani territory.

    Also Read | BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 9:20 AM IST
