BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force has shot down a Made-in-China drone, which was flying at a distance of 300 meters from the International Border and 150 meters from the border fencing at Amarkot under the Ferozepur sector in Punjab.

According to BSF officials, some personnel heard the noise of a flying object near the border outpost at around 11.10 pm. It was noticed that the drone was lowering its height between the border post and the Wan village. The alert Ex-103 battalion personnel immediately rushed to the spot and smashed the drone's propellers with rifle butts and unplugged its battery. No recoveries were made from the site.

The downed drone is a recce hexacopter, which is possibly used to survey the area. It is learnt that the drone was coming from the Pakistan side. As per the BSF, its alert troops had once again foiled an infiltration attempt made by trans-border criminals. Senior officials of the force have rushed to the spot.

Earlier this month, the BSF fired upon a drone coming from the Pakistan side in the Amritsar sector, forcing it to return. India has reported a significant rise in drone intrusions from the Pakistan side this year. Over 20 cases of drones originating from Pakistan soil have been reported so far. The BSF has been carrying out search operations along the international border.

Earlier last week, the BSF and the Jammu and Kashmir police had initiated a search operation in Kathua after a drone was spotted in the Chadwal area along the international border. The search operation was conducted to assess any possibility of weapons or narcotics drop by the suspected drone.

