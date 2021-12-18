  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

    The downed drone is a recce hexacopter, which is possibly used to survey the area.

    BSF shoots down Chinese-made Pakistan drone in Punjab's Ferozepur
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Ferozepur, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Border Security Force has shot down a Made-in-China drone, which was flying at a distance of 300 meters from the International Border and 150 meters from the border fencing at Amarkot under the Ferozepur sector in Punjab. 

    According to BSF officials, some personnel heard the noise of a flying object near the border outpost at around 11.10 pm. It was noticed that the drone was lowering its height between the border post and the Wan village. The alert Ex-103 battalion personnel immediately rushed to the spot and smashed the drone's propellers with rifle butts and unplugged its battery. No recoveries were made from the site.

    The downed drone is a recce hexacopter, which is possibly used to survey the area. It is learnt that the drone was coming from the Pakistan side. As per the BSF, its alert troops had once again foiled an infiltration attempt made by trans-border criminals. Senior officials of the force have rushed to the spot.

    Earlier this month, the BSF fired upon a drone coming from the Pakistan side in the Amritsar sector, forcing it to return. India has reported a significant rise in drone intrusions from the Pakistan side this year. Over 20 cases of drones originating from Pakistan soil have been reported so far. The BSF has been carrying out search operations along the international border. 

    Earlier last week, the BSF and the Jammu and Kashmir police had initiated a search operation in Kathua after a drone was spotted in the Chadwal area along the international border. The search operation was conducted to assess any possibility of weapons or narcotics drop by the suspected drone.

    Also Read: Round-up 2021: Major defence deals India inked in 2021 to modernise Armed Forces

    Also See: Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WHO approves Serum Institute of India Covovax for emergency approval gcw

    WHO approves Serum Institute of India’s Covovax for emergency use

    Blaming women for rape; trivializing incident; issuing rape threats: Indian politicians who let tongues loose-ycb

    Blaming women for rape; trivializing incident; issuing rape threats: Indian politicians who let tongues loose

    KR Ramesh Kumar's enjoy rape shocker Karnataka women leaders demand Congress to sack former speaker ycb

    KR Ramesh Kumar's 'enjoy rape' shocker: Karnataka women leaders demand Congress to sack former Speaker

    Centre as 101 cases reported in India says avoid non essential travel mass gathering gcw

    'Avoid non-essential travel, mass gathering': Centre as 101 Omicron cases reported in India

    NEET-PG counselling row: Resident doctors resume protest over delay and fake promises fake promises-dnm

    NEET-PG counselling row: Resident doctors resume protest over delay and ‘fake promises’ by Centre

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar with THIS massive Test feat-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar with THIS massive Test feat

    Conman from Kerala who duped over 30 women across India arrested near Mumbai

    Conman from Kerala who duped over 30 women across India arrested near Mumbai

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: England docked 8 ICC World Test Championship points for slow over-rate in Brisbane-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: England docked 8 ICC World Test Championship points for slow over-rate in Brisbane

    Petrol Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged

    Petrol, Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged

    Richa Chadha Birthday: Top 5 performances for the actress that are unmissable drb

    Richa Chadha Birthday: Top 5 performances for the actress that are unmissable

    Recent Videos

    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon