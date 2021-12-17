  • Facebook
    Those insulting armed forces have Kerala CMO's patronage: BJP

    It is objectionable and disgusting that the political party in power in Kerala will insult and denigrate the service that General Rawat represented, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 11:56 PM IST
    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused the 'Left-minded' political operatives in Kerala of denigrating the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, his personal staff and armed forces personnel in a helicopter mishap in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The BJP's onslaught came following remarks made by state government pleader Rashmita Ramachandran about the deceased General.

    Taking to social media, Rashmita had posted that death did not make a person holy. She went on claim that General Rawat was appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff by bypassing the constitutional concept that only the President of India is the Supreme Commander of forces in India. In her Facebook post, she listed even levelled five serious allegations against the late Chief of Defence Staff. The government pleader's remarks triggered massive outrage. 

    Expressing the BJP's stand on this issue, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said without political support, such thinking (Rashmita's views) would not come forth. Politics should not infringe upon certain things that are to do with the national service and integrity of India, he said, adding that denigrating martyr's sacrifices are not what a political culture should be and needs to be called out.

    It is objectionable and disgusting that the political party in power in Kerala will insult and denigrate the service that General Rawat represented, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar further said. 

    The BJP demanded the Pinarayi Vijayan government to take stringent action against those who denigrate the nation's patriotic spirit and disrespect the armed forces. Such actions cause grave damage to the nation's integrity, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan while addressing the briefing with MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

    CPI-M government and Pinarayi Vijayan's cronies make deliberate efforts to insult efforts that are patriotic and in the interest of the nation, Muraleedharan said, adding that it is shameful that people who insult the bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces receive the patronage of the chief minister's office. \

