Salt pan workers in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, have demanded a hike in monsoon relief from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, citing it's insufficient for three months. They also urged the government to provide house-site pattas for their own homes.

Salt pan workers on Tuesday demanded an increase in monsoon relief assistance, citing growing difficulties in sustaining their livelihoods. The workers have sought an increase in the monsoon relief assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

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Workers detail grievances

Speaking to reporters, salt pan worker Kasi Ammal pointed out that the Rs 5,000 monsoon relief assistance provided by the government was insufficient to cover family expenses for three months. "We work under extremely difficult conditions in the salt pans. Although we get work for several months starting from the Tamil month of Thai, our employment is completely affected during the monsoon season. The Rs 5,000 monsoon relief assistance provided by the government is not sufficient to meet our family expenses for three months. Therefore, the relief amount should be increased to Rs 10,000," Ammal told ANI.

Kasi further demanded the construction of house-site pattas and urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide support to help the workers build their homes. "We also need house-site pattas. Many of us are living in rented houses, and we require government support to build our own homes," added Ammal.

Echoing similar concerns, another worker, Mariammal, stated that with the rising cost of essential commodities, the government must take steps to increase the relief amount. "It is impossible to run a family for three months with just Rs 5,000 as monsoon relief assistance. With the rising cost of essential commodities, the government should take steps to increase the relief amount. We request Chief Minister Vijay Thambi to consider our appeal and assure an increase in the monsoon relief assistance," said Mariammal.

Urging immediate intervention, the workers called on both the government and political parties to address their core grievances, specifically the hike in relief assistance and the grant of house-site pattas as early as possible. (ANI)