'This is an India that is more Bharat': S Jaishankar lauds key achievements like UPI, lunar landings and more

In an essay for The Economist, Jaishankar stated as follows: "Authentic and grounded politics have been nurtured by the deepening of Indian democracy. The advancements over the past ten years demonstrate both the embracing of modernity and technology and the value placed on culture and legacy. India of today features digital distribution, 5G networks, cashless payments, and moon landings."

EAM Jaishankar continued by mentioning India's G20 presidency and the accomplishments of the Chandrayaan-3 mission this year, seeing these as indications of a strong recovery and quick post-COVID-19 recovery.

He reaffirmed India's policy of being a good neighbour during difficult times and stated that India's idea of "extended neighbourhood" has become more deeply ingrained across ASEAN, the Gulf, Central Asia, and the Indian Ocean.

Jaishankar drew attention to the world's uneven economic supply chains and emphasised India's support for a re-globalization that is democratic, market-based, varied, and fair. The minister continued by stressing the effects of the crisis in the Middle East and Ukraine and remarked on how much more "volatile" and "unpredictable" the globe has become. However, he asserted that Indian diplomacy must become more "multi-vector" in order to succeed in this difficult environment.

