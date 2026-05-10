A woman’s viral account of rejecting a remote job has sparked a debate on workplace privacy. She turned down the position due to extreme monitoring, which required constant webcam use and screen captures every 10 minutes.

A woman’s shocking account of turning down a work-from-home job because of extreme employee monitoring policies has gone viral online, sparking widespread debate over privacy, micromanagement, and toxic workplace culture in remote jobs.

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The woman, identified as Gurleen on Instagram, shared her interview experience in a viral video that quickly resonated with thousands of social media users. According to her, the remote role initially appeared promising until the company explained how employees would be monitored during work hours.

“Hiring humans or robots!???” she wrote while sharing the clip online.

Explaining the interview experience, Gurleen said, “I recently gave a job interview and one of their policies is just stuck in my head. It was all going well. There is a work from home role in which they wanted to keep a track of our work.”

However, she claimed the company’s tracking system went far beyond normal productivity checks. According to her, employees would have to remain visible on webcam throughout work hours while the company also captured screenshots of their screens every 10 minutes.

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“And on top of that, they will take your screenshots of working. Every 10 minutes, bro, I can't even sit still for 10 minutes,” she said in the viral video.

Gurleen said the policy completely changed how she viewed the job opportunity. While she acknowledged that companies need ways to measure productivity in remote roles, she felt the surveillance crossed a line.

“And work from home should be flexible. I understand that productivity and tracking efficiency is very important, but like this, it feels more like a torture to me,” she added.

She further criticised what she described as a culture of excessive micromanagement, saying, “Such a restricted culture and micromanagement will never let me grow. This is more strict surveillance than office.”

The video triggered strong reactions online. One user commented, “Bro, office feels more comfortable than this.” Another joked, “Send this reel to them, please,” to which Gurleen humorously replied, “It will be monitored too.”

The viral discussion has now reignited broader conversations around digital surveillance in remote workplaces, with many users questioning whether flexibility in work-from-home jobs is increasingly being replaced by constant monitoring and distrust.

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