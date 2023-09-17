Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's photo holding a month-old daughter in one hand at office goes viral

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran is the youngest mayor in the country. She tied the knot with the youngest MLA of the Kerala Assembly Sachin Dev in September 2022. The couple was blessed with a daughter last month.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's picture of working with her one-month-old baby has gone viral on social media. Arya is seen checking a file while seated at her desk and holding her one-month-old daughter, who is sleeping peacefully. On August 10, Arya Rajendran and MLA Sachin Dev of Balussery welcomed a baby girl. Arya gave birth to their daughter at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple named their newborn daughter Dua Dev.

Arya and KM Sachindev got married on September 4, 2022. The event took place in Thiruvananthapuram's AKG Hall. A number of influential people attended the event, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan, Ministers Mohammad Riyas and V Sivankutty.

Arya is the youngest mayor in the country while Sachin Dev is the youngest member of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly. They first connected when they were students at SFI, grew close, and eventually decided to settle down together.

Sachin Dev, a native of Nellikode, Kozhikode, won from the Balussery constituency while he was the state secretary of SFI. He is also a district committee member of CPM in Kozhikode. Arya became the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 21 while studying at All Saints College.

