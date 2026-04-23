A fire broke out at the Mookkunnimala hilltop in Thiruvananthapuram, which houses a radar station and firing range. Fire and rescue teams from three stations were deployed, but difficult terrain is hampering the firefighting operations.

A fire broke out at Mookkunnimala locality in the Malayinkeezhu area of Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, prompting a swift response from fire and rescue services, officials said. Officials from three fire stations, including Tattinkara, Rajaji Nagar, and Kattakkada, were deployed to the spot to douse the blaze.

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Difficult Terrain Hampers Operations

The hilltop locality houses a radar station and firing range used by the Keralam Police and the Army for training purposes. However, the difficult terrain posed significant challenges for rescue and firefighting operations, hampering access to the affected area. Firefighting efforts are currently underway.