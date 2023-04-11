Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    30-page chargesheet against man in UP for tying stone to rat's tail and drowning it

    Police sources said to make the chargesheet strong, the post-mortem examination report has been used as a base. The report indicated the rodent had lung and liver infection and died due to asphyxiation caused by lung infection.

    Thirty page chargesheet against man in Uttar Pradesh for tying stone to rat's tail and drowning it
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a 30-page chargesheet in a Budaun court against a man who allegedly tied a stone to a rat's tail and drowned it in a drain in November last year, an official said on Tuesday.
      
    The police investigation joined "each and every sequence" and prepared the chargesheet based on the forensic report, videos in the media, and information collected from different departments, Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra said.

    Police sources said to make the chargesheet strong, the post-mortem examination report has been used as a base. The report indicated the rodent had lung and liver infection and died due to asphyxiation caused by lung infection.

    On November 25, police received a complaint against Manoj Kumar for cruelty against an animal. Police said animal activist Vikendra Sharma reported to them that Kumar threw a rat into a drain after tying a stone to its tail. Sharma said he entered the drain to save the rat but it died later.

    On Tuesday, senior advocate Rajiv Kumar Sharma said, "Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, there is a provision of fine from Rs 10 to Rs 2,000 and three years of imprisonment. And under Section 429 of IPC, there is a provision for five years of imprisonment or fine or both."

    Kumar's father Mathura Prasad, however, said, "Killing of rats and crows is not wrong. These are harmful creatures."

    "Rats had damaged the utensils made using soil, and had turned them into mounds of soil. This caused mental and financial problems to him. If action is taken against my son, then action should also be taken against those who butcher goats, hens and fishes. Action should also be taken against those who sell the rat killing chemical," Prasad added. 

    After the incident in November, the rat's carcass was sent to a veterinary hospital in Budaun for autopsy but the staff refused to examine it. The carcass was then sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly.

    Kumar was called to the police station for questioning. He was later booked under IPC Section 429 (slaughtering an animal) and also under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, police said.

    Later, the forensic examination showed the rat's lungs were swollen and it died due to a lung infection. "Our experts concluded the rat died due to asphyxiation caused by lung infection," KP Singh, joint director of IVRI, had said then. 

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Senior BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa from Shivamogga decides not to contest polls AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa 'retires' from electoral politics; check details

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on April 13 AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on April 13

    Despite tight security Congress workers wave black flags at Kerala CM in Alappuzha

    Despite tight security Congress workers wave black flags at Kerala CM in Alappuzha

    Inspiring Autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru returns Rs 10,000 to passenger who sent it by mistake ajr

    Inspiring! Autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru returns Rs 10,000 to passenger who sent it by mistake 

    Karnataka Election 2023 Amul vs Nandini fight explained FAQ

    Explained: Inside story of the Amul vs Nandini fight in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Vivo T2 smartphone with AMOLED display 64MP dual rear camera launched Check out all details gcw

    Vivo T2 smartphone with AMOLED display, 64MP dual camera launched; Check out all details

    ICC World Cup 2023: Amid complaints of poor facilities in stadiums, BCCI's massive upgrade plans revealed-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Amid complaints of poor facilities in stadiums, BCCI's massive upgrade plans revealed

    football Champions League Manchester City Erling Haaland shows off new hairstyle ahead of Bayern Munich showdown photos snt

    Champions League: Man City's Haaland shows off new hairstyle ahead of Bayern Munich showdown - PHOTOS

    Love Anime? Here are some Life lessons from your favourite Japanese animated characters RBA

    Love Anime? Here are some Life lessons from your favourite Japanese animated characters

    Tara Sutaria in BOLD bikinis: Actress amplifies hotness with her luscious looks; see her photos vma

    Tara Sutaria in BOLD bikinis: Actress amplifies hotness with her luscious looks; see her photos

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon