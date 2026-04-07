Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed confidence in the Assam polls, dismissing BJP's victory claims as manipulative. He stated the 'court of the people' will decide the outcome and criticised the 'double-engine government' for its lack of development.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday exuded confidence in the people's verdict in the ongoing state elections, dismissing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims of a sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to reporters, Soren said that the ground reality would determine the outcome of the polls. "Look, I have fought the election, so definitely people are on the ground. And all these things, you will get to know better from the ground only, as to which side the result will be, how it will be. We have done as much work as we had to," he stated.

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Soren Accuses BJP of 'Manipulative Tactics'

Responding to the BJP's predictions that the NDA could secure a number of seats, Soren rejected their claims, asserting that the party relied on manipulative tactics to make projections. "Well, steal votes, commit robbery in votes, manipulate votes, manipulate voters... they have many parameters for making claims. Our parameter is the court of the people," he said.

On Allegations Against Assam CM's Wife

On allegations surrounding the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holding multiple passports, Soren maintained that it was a matter for investigation. "Now, does a criminal ever admit his crime? This is a matter of investigation... those who investigate will tell," he added.

'Double-Engine Government' Criticised Over Amenities

On Thursday, CM Soren criticised the "double-engine government" in Assam and questioned, "What was the condition of the labourers in the tea gardens?" Addressing people in Golaghat, he criticised the "double-engine" government over the basic amenities provided to the people. "We went to village after village here. The Prime Minister talked about providing pucca houses to everyone, but how many people actually received pucca houses?... What was the condition of the labourers in the tea gardens? What was the state of electricity, water, roads, and hospitals?... And here, there was a double-engine government..."

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. (ANI)